NPFL: Niger Tornadoes in Lagos To Beat Ikorodu City — Hussaini

Niger Tornadoes defender Mohammed Hussaini is optimistic the team can get a positive result against Ikorodu City.

The Ikon Allah Boys will be up against Nurudeen Aweroro’s side at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan, Lagos on Sunday.





The Oga Boys thrashed Katsina United 6-0 at the ground on Thursday.

Read Also:5 Nigerian Strikers Poised For Big Transfers This Summer

The centre-back promised they will make things difficult for the home team.

“We’re not bad travelers,” Hussaini told the club’s media.

“Ikorodu City came to Minna and got a draw, so nothing stops us from going to Lagos and getting a good result. With the spirit of my teammates, I’m confident we’ll achieve a positive outcome on Sunday.”

Key trio Victor Okoro, Ifeanyi Okechukwu, and Papa Daniel will miss the game due to injuries and illness.

By Adeboye Amosu



