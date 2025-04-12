5 Nigerian Strikers Poised For Big Transfers This Summer

The summer transfer window is shaping up to be an exciting one for Nigerian forwards, with several top European clubs on the hunt for prolific goal scorers. Among the players attracting interest are Nigerian strikers who have impressed with stellar performances at their respective clubs this season.

In this feature, Completesports.com’s ADEBOYE AMOSU profiles five Nigerian strikers who look most primed to make high-profile moves based on their current form, market value, and club situations.





Victor Osimhen (Galatasaray, loan)

The powerful forward came close to joining Premier League giants Chelsea last season but ultimately signed for Turkish Super Lig champions Galatasaray on loan.

Osimhen has flourished in Turkey, scoring 29 goals and providing five assists in 33 appearances across all competitions for the Yellow and Reds.

The 26-year-old is widely expected to leave Serie A side Napoli permanently this summer. He continues to be linked with Premier League heavyweights Chelsea, Manchester United, and Arsenal. Galatasaray are also reportedly keen on signing him on a permanent deal.

Tolu Arokodare (KRC Genk)

The 24-year-old turned down a move to Turkish side Trabzonspor last summer after being persuaded to stay by Genk manager Thorsten Fink.

Arokodare, who joined the Belgian club from French outfit Amiens SC in January 2023, initially struggled to nail down a regular spot but has since become the Smurfs’ leading striker. He has tallied 20 goals and seven assists in 37 matches across all competitions this season.

A move to Turkey remains a possibility, with both Trabzonspor and Besiktas showing renewed interest. Some Premier League clubs are also reportedly monitoring him.

Victor Boniface (Bayer Leverkusen)

Boniface was in advanced talks with Saudi club Al Nassr in January, but the move fell through as the club opted for Aston Villa’s Jhon Duran instead.

Bayer Leverkusen are said to be open to selling the 24-year-old at the end of the season.

Boniface has been linked to Chelsea and Juventus in the past and has recorded 11 goals and two assists in 25 appearances for Die Werkself in the current campaign.

Paul Onuachu (Southampton)



The tall striker attracted significant interest from Turkey after an impressive loan spell at Trabzonspor last season, where he scored 15 goals in 21 league appearances.

Trabzonspor were eager to sign him permanently but couldn’t meet Southampton’s asking price. Following the Saints’ relegation from the Premier League, Onuachu is expected to push for a move this summer.

The former Genk man has managed four goals and one assist in 21 appearances for Southampton this term.

Rafiu Durosinmi (Viktoria Plzen)

The 22-year-old was on the verge of joining Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfurt in January 2023, but the deal collapsed after he failed a medical due to a knee injury that sidelined him for 15 months.

Since returning to action, Durosinmi has impressed for Czech club Viktoria Plzen, scoring seven goals and providing four assists in 14 appearances.

Serie A side Lazio and several Premier League clubs are reportedly interested in the powerful forward.



