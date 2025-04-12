5 Nigerian Strikers Poised For Big Transfers This Summer

EPLEPL
12 APR 11:30
MCI
5
CRY
2
LaLigaLaLiga
12 APR 12:00
RSO
0
MAL
2
BundesligaBundesliga
LIVE
B0L
0
UBE
0
BundesligaBundesliga
LIVE
BOR
1
FRE
1
BundesligaBundesliga
LIVE
BOC
0
AUG
1
BundesligaBundesliga
LIVE
TSG
2
MAI
0
BundesligaBundesliga
LIVE
HOL
1
FSP
1
EPLEPL
LIVE
BRI
0
LEI
0
EPLEPL
LIVE
NOT
0
EVE
0
EPLEPL
LIVE
SOU
0
AST
0
LaLigaLaLiga
LIVE
GET
0
LPA
0
Ligue 1Ligue 1
12 APR 15:00
ASM
-
MAR
-
EPLEPL
12 APR 16:30
ARS
-
BRE
-
BundesligaBundesliga
12 APR 16:30
BAY
-
BOR
-
LaLigaLaLiga
12 APR 16:30
CEL
-
ESP
-
Ligue 1Ligue 1
12 APR 17:00
TFC
-
LIL
-
Serie ASerie A
12 APR 19:00
RBB
-
BOT
-
Serie ASerie A
12 APR 19:00
JUV
-
CEA
-
LaLigaLaLiga
12 APR 19:00
LEG
-
FCB
-
Ligue 1Ligue 1
12 APR 19:05
RCS
-
OGC
-
Serie ASerie A
12 APR 21:30
PAL
-
COR
-
Serie ASerie A
13 APR 00:00
VdG
-
SRE
-
LaLigaLaLiga
13 APR 12:00
OSA
-
GIR
-
EPLEPL
13 APR 13:00
CHE
-
IPS
-
EPLEPL
13 APR 13:00
LIV
-
WHU
-
EPLEPL
13 APR 13:00
WOL
-
TOT
-
Ligue 1Ligue 1
13 APR 13:00
ASE
-
BRE
-
BundesligaBundesliga
13 APR 13:30
VFB
-
WER
-
NPFLNPFL
13 APR 14:00
ENU
-
HEA
-
LaLigaLaLiga
13 APR 14:15
ALA
-
RMA
-
NPFLNPFL
13 APR 15:00
SSF
-
ENY
-
NPFLNPFL
13 APR 15:00
ABI
-
RIV
-
NPFLNPFL
13 APR 15:00
AKW
-
ELK
-
NPFLNPFL
13 APR 15:00
KAN
-
LOB
-
NPFLNPFL
13 APR 15:00
NAS
-
PLA
-
NPFLNPFL
13 APR 15:00
REM
-
KAT
-
Ligue 1Ligue 1
13 APR 15:15
ANG
-
MON
-
Ligue 1Ligue 1
13 APR 15:15
HAC
-
REN
-
EPLEPL
13 APR 15:30
NEW
-
MAN
-
BundesligaBundesliga
13 APR 15:30
EIN
-
HEI
-
NPFLNPFL
13 APR 16:30
IKO
-
NIG
-
NPFLNPFL
13 APR 16:30
KWA
-
BEN
-
LaLigaLaLiga
13 APR 16:30
BET
-
VIL
-
Ligue 1Ligue 1
13 APR 18:45
AUX
-
LYO
-
Serie ASerie A
13 APR 19:00
BAH
-
MIR
-
LaLigaLaLiga
13 APR 19:00
ATH
-
RAY
-
Serie ASerie A
13 APR 20:30
GRE
-
FLA
-
Serie ASerie A
13 APR 20:30
SPA
-
CRU
-
Serie ASerie A
13 APR 22:30
FLU
-
SAN
-
Serie ASerie A
13 APR 23:00
FOR
-
INT
-
Serie ASerie A
13 APR 23:30
CAM
-
VIT
-
EPLEPL
14 APR 19:00
BOU
-
FUL
-
LaLigaLaLiga
14 APR 19:00
ATL
-
VAL
-
UCLUCL
15 APR 19:00
AST
-
PSG
-
UCLUCL
15 APR 19:00
BOR
-
FCB
-
Serie ASerie A
16 APR 00:30
CEA
-
VdG
-
EPLEPL
16 APR 18:30
NEW
-
CRY
-
UCLUCL
16 APR 19:00
INT
-
BAY
-
UCLUCL
16 APR 19:00
RMA
-
ARS
-
Serie ASerie A
16 APR 21:30
BOT
-
SPA
-
Serie ASerie A
16 APR 22:00
MIR
-
GRE
-
Serie ASerie A
16 APR 22:00
SRE
-
RBB
-
Serie ASerie A
16 APR 22:30
COR
-
FLU
-
Serie ASerie A
16 APR 22:30
INT
-
PAL
-
Serie ASerie A
17 APR 00:30
FLA
-
JUV
-
Serie ASerie A
17 APR 00:30
SAN
-
CAM
-
Serie ASerie A
17 APR 00:30
VIT
-
FOR
-
UEFA ECL
17 APR 16:45
FIO
-
CEL
-
UEFA ECL
17 APR 16:45
JAG
-
BET
-
UELUEL
17 APR 19:00
EIN
-
TOT
-
UELUEL
17 APR 19:00
LAZ
-
BGL
-
UELUEL
17 APR 19:00
MAN
-
LYO
-
UELUEL
17 APR 19:00
ATH
-
RAN
-
UEFA ECL
17 APR 19:00
RAP
-
DJU
-
UEFA ECL
17 APR 19:00
CHE
-
LEG
-
Serie ASerie A
18 APR 00:30
CRU
-
BAH
-
Ligue 1Ligue 1
18 APR 18:45
REN
-
NAN
-
LaLigaLaLiga
18 APR 19:00
ESP
-
GET
-
LaLigaLaLiga
19 APR 12:00
RAY
-
VAL
-
BundesligaBundesliga
19 APR 13:30
FRE
-
TSG
-
BundesligaBundesliga
19 APR 13:30
HEI
-
BAY
-
BundesligaBundesliga
19 APR 13:30
MAI
-
VFL
-
BundesligaBundesliga
19 APR 13:30
RBL
-
HOL
-
BundesligaBundesliga
19 APR 13:30
WER
-
BOC
-
EPLEPL
19 APR 14:00
BRE
-
BRI
-
EPLEPL
19 APR 14:00
CRY
-
BOU
-
EPLEPL
19 APR 14:00
EVE
-
MCI
-
EPLEPL
19 APR 14:00
WHU
-
SOU
-
LaLigaLaLiga
19 APR 14:15
FCB
-
CEL
-
Ligue 1Ligue 1
19 APR 15:00
PSG
-
HAC
-
NPFLNPFL
19 APR 15:00
BEN
-
NAS
-
NPFLNPFL
19 APR 15:00
LOB
-
ENU
-
EPLEPL
19 APR 16:30
AST
-
NEW
-
BundesligaBundesliga
19 APR 16:30
UBE
-
VFB
-
LaLigaLaLiga
19 APR 16:30
MAL
-
LEG
-
Ligue 1Ligue 1
19 APR 17:00
ASM
-
RCS
-
Serie ASerie A
19 APR 19:00
COR
-
SRE
-
LaLigaLaLiga
19 APR 19:00
LPA
-
ATL
-
Ligue 1Ligue 1
19 APR 19:05
MAR
-
MON
-
Serie ASerie A
19 APR 21:30
VdG
-
FLA
-
Close Menu
    Nigerian Footballers Abroad

    5 Nigerian Strikers Poised For Big Transfers This Summer

    Adeboye AmosuBy No Comments3 Mins Read

    The summer transfer window is shaping up to be an exciting one for Nigerian forwards, with several top European clubs on the hunt for prolific goal scorers. Among the players attracting interest are Nigerian strikers who have impressed with stellar performances at their respective clubs this season.

    In this feature, Completesports.com’s ADEBOYE AMOSU profiles five Nigerian strikers who look most primed to make high-profile moves based on their current form, market value, and club situations.


    Victor Osimhen (Galatasaray, loan)

    The powerful forward came close to joining Premier League giants Chelsea last season but ultimately signed for Turkish Super Lig champions Galatasaray on loan.

    Osimhen has flourished in Turkey, scoring 29 goals and providing five assists in 33 appearances across all competitions for the Yellow and Reds.

    The 26-year-old is widely expected to leave Serie A side Napoli permanently this summer. He continues to be linked with Premier League heavyweights Chelsea, Manchester United, and Arsenal. Galatasaray are also reportedly keen on signing him on a permanent deal.

    Tolu Arokodare (KRC Genk)

    The 24-year-old turned down a move to Turkish side Trabzonspor last summer after being persuaded to stay by Genk manager Thorsten Fink.

    Arokodare, who joined the Belgian club from French outfit Amiens SC in January 2023, initially struggled to nail down a regular spot but has since become the Smurfs’ leading striker. He has tallied 20 goals and seven assists in 37 matches across all competitions this season.

    A move to Turkey remains a possibility, with both Trabzonspor and Besiktas showing renewed interest. Some Premier League clubs are also reportedly monitoring him.

    Victor Boniface (Bayer Leverkusen)

    Boniface was in advanced talks with Saudi club Al Nassr in January, but the move fell through as the club opted for Aston Villa’s Jhon Duran instead.

    Bayer Leverkusen are said to be open to selling the 24-year-old at the end of the season.

    Boniface has been linked to Chelsea and Juventus in the past and has recorded 11 goals and two assists in 25 appearances for Die Werkself in the current campaign.

    Paul Onuachu (Southampton)

    The tall striker attracted significant interest from Turkey after an impressive loan spell at Trabzonspor last season, where he scored 15 goals in 21 league appearances.

    Trabzonspor were eager to sign him permanently but couldn’t meet Southampton’s asking price. Following the Saints’ relegation from the Premier League, Onuachu is expected to push for a move this summer.

    The former Genk man has managed four goals and one assist in 21 appearances for Southampton this term.

    Rafiu Durosinmi (Viktoria Plzen)

    The 22-year-old was on the verge of joining Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfurt in January 2023, but the deal collapsed after he failed a medical due to a knee injury that sidelined him for 15 months.

    Since returning to action, Durosinmi has impressed for Czech club Viktoria Plzen, scoring seven goals and providing four assists in 14 appearances.

    Serie A side Lazio and several Premier League clubs are reportedly interested in the powerful forward.


    Share.
    Adeboye Amosu

    Adeboye Amosu; Senior Content Writer. NPFL Expert, Super Eagles, Chelsea. Twitter: @SportsAde, Facebook: Adeboye Amosu

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Footer Ad