La Liga Rejects Madrid Request To Move League Fixture Ahead Arsenal Clash

EPLEPL
12 APR 11:30
MCI
5
CRY
2
LaLigaLaLiga
12 APR 12:00
RSO
0
MAL
2
BundesligaBundesliga
LIVE
B0L
0
UBE
0
BundesligaBundesliga
LIVE
BOR
1
FRE
1
BundesligaBundesliga
LIVE
BOC
0
AUG
1
BundesligaBundesliga
LIVE
TSG
2
MAI
0
BundesligaBundesliga
LIVE
HOL
1
FSP
1
EPLEPL
LIVE
BRI
0
LEI
0
EPLEPL
LIVE
NOT
0
EVE
0
EPLEPL
LIVE
SOU
0
AST
0
LaLigaLaLiga
LIVE
GET
0
LPA
0
Ligue 1Ligue 1
12 APR 15:00
ASM
-
MAR
-
EPLEPL
12 APR 16:30
ARS
-
BRE
-
BundesligaBundesliga
12 APR 16:30
BAY
-
BOR
-
LaLigaLaLiga
12 APR 16:30
CEL
-
ESP
-
Ligue 1Ligue 1
12 APR 17:00
TFC
-
LIL
-
Serie ASerie A
12 APR 19:00
RBB
-
BOT
-
Serie ASerie A
12 APR 19:00
JUV
-
CEA
-
LaLigaLaLiga
12 APR 19:00
LEG
-
FCB
-
Ligue 1Ligue 1
12 APR 19:05
RCS
-
OGC
-
Serie ASerie A
12 APR 21:30
PAL
-
COR
-
Serie ASerie A
13 APR 00:00
VdG
-
SRE
-
LaLigaLaLiga
13 APR 12:00
OSA
-
GIR
-
EPLEPL
13 APR 13:00
CHE
-
IPS
-
EPLEPL
13 APR 13:00
LIV
-
WHU
-
EPLEPL
13 APR 13:00
WOL
-
TOT
-
Ligue 1Ligue 1
13 APR 13:00
ASE
-
BRE
-
BundesligaBundesliga
13 APR 13:30
VFB
-
WER
-
NPFLNPFL
13 APR 14:00
ENU
-
HEA
-
LaLigaLaLiga
13 APR 14:15
ALA
-
RMA
-
NPFLNPFL
13 APR 15:00
SSF
-
ENY
-
NPFLNPFL
13 APR 15:00
ABI
-
RIV
-
NPFLNPFL
13 APR 15:00
AKW
-
ELK
-
NPFLNPFL
13 APR 15:00
KAN
-
LOB
-
NPFLNPFL
13 APR 15:00
NAS
-
PLA
-
NPFLNPFL
13 APR 15:00
REM
-
KAT
-
Ligue 1Ligue 1
13 APR 15:15
ANG
-
MON
-
Ligue 1Ligue 1
13 APR 15:15
HAC
-
REN
-
EPLEPL
13 APR 15:30
NEW
-
MAN
-
BundesligaBundesliga
13 APR 15:30
EIN
-
HEI
-
NPFLNPFL
13 APR 16:30
IKO
-
NIG
-
NPFLNPFL
13 APR 16:30
KWA
-
BEN
-
LaLigaLaLiga
13 APR 16:30
BET
-
VIL
-
Ligue 1Ligue 1
13 APR 18:45
AUX
-
LYO
-
Serie ASerie A
13 APR 19:00
BAH
-
MIR
-
LaLigaLaLiga
13 APR 19:00
ATH
-
RAY
-
Serie ASerie A
13 APR 20:30
GRE
-
FLA
-
Serie ASerie A
13 APR 20:30
SPA
-
CRU
-
Serie ASerie A
13 APR 22:30
FLU
-
SAN
-
Serie ASerie A
13 APR 23:00
FOR
-
INT
-
Serie ASerie A
13 APR 23:30
CAM
-
VIT
-
EPLEPL
14 APR 19:00
BOU
-
FUL
-
LaLigaLaLiga
14 APR 19:00
ATL
-
VAL
-
UCLUCL
15 APR 19:00
AST
-
PSG
-
UCLUCL
15 APR 19:00
BOR
-
FCB
-
Serie ASerie A
16 APR 00:30
CEA
-
VdG
-
EPLEPL
16 APR 18:30
NEW
-
CRY
-
UCLUCL
16 APR 19:00
INT
-
BAY
-
UCLUCL
16 APR 19:00
RMA
-
ARS
-
Serie ASerie A
16 APR 21:30
BOT
-
SPA
-
Serie ASerie A
16 APR 22:00
MIR
-
GRE
-
Serie ASerie A
16 APR 22:00
SRE
-
RBB
-
Serie ASerie A
16 APR 22:30
COR
-
FLU
-
Serie ASerie A
16 APR 22:30
INT
-
PAL
-
Serie ASerie A
17 APR 00:30
FLA
-
JUV
-
Serie ASerie A
17 APR 00:30
SAN
-
CAM
-
Serie ASerie A
17 APR 00:30
VIT
-
FOR
-
UEFA ECL
17 APR 16:45
FIO
-
CEL
-
UEFA ECL
17 APR 16:45
JAG
-
BET
-
UELUEL
17 APR 19:00
EIN
-
TOT
-
UELUEL
17 APR 19:00
LAZ
-
BGL
-
UELUEL
17 APR 19:00
MAN
-
LYO
-
UELUEL
17 APR 19:00
ATH
-
RAN
-
UEFA ECL
17 APR 19:00
RAP
-
DJU
-
UEFA ECL
17 APR 19:00
CHE
-
LEG
-
Serie ASerie A
18 APR 00:30
CRU
-
BAH
-
Ligue 1Ligue 1
18 APR 18:45
REN
-
NAN
-
LaLigaLaLiga
18 APR 19:00
ESP
-
GET
-
LaLigaLaLiga
19 APR 12:00
RAY
-
VAL
-
BundesligaBundesliga
19 APR 13:30
FRE
-
TSG
-
BundesligaBundesliga
19 APR 13:30
HEI
-
BAY
-
BundesligaBundesliga
19 APR 13:30
MAI
-
VFL
-
BundesligaBundesliga
19 APR 13:30
RBL
-
HOL
-
BundesligaBundesliga
19 APR 13:30
WER
-
BOC
-
EPLEPL
19 APR 14:00
BRE
-
BRI
-
EPLEPL
19 APR 14:00
CRY
-
BOU
-
EPLEPL
19 APR 14:00
EVE
-
MCI
-
EPLEPL
19 APR 14:00
WHU
-
SOU
-
LaLigaLaLiga
19 APR 14:15
FCB
-
CEL
-
Ligue 1Ligue 1
19 APR 15:00
PSG
-
HAC
-
NPFLNPFL
19 APR 15:00
BEN
-
NAS
-
NPFLNPFL
19 APR 15:00
LOB
-
ENU
-
EPLEPL
19 APR 16:30
AST
-
NEW
-
BundesligaBundesliga
19 APR 16:30
UBE
-
VFB
-
LaLigaLaLiga
19 APR 16:30
MAL
-
LEG
-
Ligue 1Ligue 1
19 APR 17:00
ASM
-
RCS
-
Serie ASerie A
19 APR 19:00
COR
-
SRE
-
LaLigaLaLiga
19 APR 19:00
LPA
-
ATL
-
Ligue 1Ligue 1
19 APR 19:05
MAR
-
MON
-
Serie ASerie A
19 APR 21:30
VdG
-
FLA
-
Close Menu
    World Football

    La Liga Rejects Madrid Request To Move League Fixture Ahead Arsenal Clash

    James AgberebiBy Updated:No Comments2 Mins Read

    Real Madrid will be itching to get revenge on Arsenal after their defeat on Tuesday, but before that, they take on Alaves this weekend in their latest La Liga fixture.

    The match at Mendizorroza takes place at 3.15pm CEST on Sunday, but had Los Blancos got their way, it would have been brought forward.


    There is an eight-day gap between the two legs of Real Madrid’s Champions League quarter-final tie against Arsenal, and because of this, La Liga designated Sunday as the day for their match against Alaves.

    But this was not what club bosses wanted, which is why they asked Alaves if they were comfortable with the match being moved to the Saturday (12/04), as per Cadena SER (via Diario AS).

    Alaves told Real Madrid that they were happy for the fixture to be brought forward, which promoted the defending champions to file a request with La Liga.

    However, it was requested, with the league justifying that stance by stating that Los Blancos were too late on this matter.

    Also Read: Not Making Super Eagles Final List For Rwanda, Zimbabwe Games Made Me Sad –Onyeka

    And according to the report, La Liga’s decision has left Real Madrid feeling uncomfortable. They see it far from ideal that they will have less time to prepare for their crucial second leg against Arsenal, during which they will need to overturn a three-goal deficit.

    It should be noted that Arsenal are in action on Saturday as they host Brentford in their latest Premier League fixture, and this is likely to fuel further anger and frustration within Real Madrid, who will have 24 hours less rest than their Champions League opponents.

    But it is a situation that Carlo Ancelotti and his side must deal with, and they cannot afford to take the match against Alaves lightly as anything less than a victory could see them lose more ground in the La Liga title race.

    Yahoo Sport


    Share.
    James Agberebi

    James is a sport content creator and also does analysis on sports. Also, James has covered international matches involving both Nigeria’s men and women national teams.
    X handle (formerly Twitter) @james_agberebi
    Facebook : James Agberebi

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Footer Ad