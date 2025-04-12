Luton Town’s Adebayo Undergoes Surgery On ACL Injury

Sky Bet Championship club Luton Town have confirmed Elijah Adebayo has undergone successful surgery.

Adebayo was forced off in the second half of Luton Town’s 1-1 draw with Leeds United at the Kenilworth Road last Saturday.





The 27-year-old s now faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

“I’m so disappointed for Eli. He’s been working incredibly hard recently in training and I think we were beginning to see the best of him again. He was growing in confidence and really helping us with the courage he was showing” manager Matt Bloomfield told the club’s official website.

“I was proud of the way he was playing and I thought against Leeds on Saturday he was unplayable at times. He helped create the goal and was leading the line with Carlton brilliantly.

“We are so disappointed, first and foremost for him, and also for us, as a management team and as a football club, because he’s been a massive player for us and we are going to miss him a lot.

“But I know he’ll work incredibly hard to get himself back, with the support of everyone at the club, and we’ll look forward to having him back as and when he’s ready.”

By Adeboye Amosu



