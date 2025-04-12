Not Making Super Eagles Final List For Rwanda, Zimbabwe Games Made Me Sad –Onyeka

Frank Onyeka has revealed that he felt sad after he was dropped from the Super Eagles final 23-man squad for the Group C, 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and Zimbabwe.

Onyeka was initially included in head coach Eric Chelle’s 39-man provisional squad for last month’s encounters.





But when the final list was released the Brentford midfielder, currently on loan at Augsburg, was dropped.

The Super Eagles went on to beat Rwanda 2-0 in Kigali and secured a 1-1 draw with Zimbabwe in Uyo.

Reflecting on being dropped for the double header matches, Onyeka told OmaSport TV how he felt.

“I was quite sad about it but again the coach knows best, he knows what players he wantsto use but hopefully in the next games I’ll be available, I’m always available and hopefully I’ll be with the team.”

After matchday 4 and 5 in the World Cup qualifiers, the Super Eagles are fourth in Group C on seven points, and are six points behind leaders South Africa.

Up next for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations runners-up is a home game against Rwanda on August 31 and an away tie with South Africa on September 7.

When asked if the three-time AFCON winners still stand a chance of making it to next year’s tournament, Onyeka added:”I know we are in a difficult situation but there’s still chance for us, we just need to win our next four games and hopefully we can qualify.”

The 27-year-old could be back in action for the Super Eagles in the Unity Cup in May with Brentford stadium hosting the four matches.

Also, he could face Russia in an international friendly game billed for June.

This season he has made 25 appearances in the Bundesliga and has one assist.

By James Agberebi



