Galatasaray Have Quality To Win Every Match — Osimhen

EPLEPL
12 APR 11:30
MCI
-
CRY
-
LaLigaLaLiga
12 APR 12:00
RSO
-
MAL
-
BUNDESLIGABUNDESLIGA
12 APR 13:30
B0L
-
UBE
-
BUNDESLIGABUNDESLIGA
12 APR 13:30
BOR
-
FRE
-
BUNDESLIGABUNDESLIGA
12 APR 13:30
BOC
-
AUG
-
BUNDESLIGABUNDESLIGA
12 APR 13:30
TSG
-
MAI
-
BUNDESLIGABUNDESLIGA
12 APR 13:30
HOL
-
FSP
-
EPLEPL
12 APR 14:00
BRI
-
LEI
-
EPLEPL
12 APR 14:00
NOT
-
EVE
-
EPLEPL
12 APR 14:00
SOU
-
AST
-
SUPER LEAGUE 1
12 APR 14:00
PAN
-
LAM
-
LaLigaLaLiga
12 APR 14:15
GET
-
LPA
-
EPLEPL
12 APR 16:30
ARS
-
BRE
-
BUNDESLIGABUNDESLIGA
12 APR 16:30
BAY
-
BOR
-
SUPER LEAGUE 1
12 APR 16:30
PFC
-
KAL
-
LaLigaLaLiga
12 APR 16:30
CEL
-
ESP
-
SUPER LEAGUE 1
12 APR 17:00
VOL
-
LEV
-
Serie ASerie A
12 APR 19:00
RBB
-
BOT
-
Serie ASerie A
12 APR 19:00
JUV
-
CEA
-
LaLigaLaLiga
12 APR 19:00
LEG
-
FCB
-
Serie ASerie A
12 APR 21:30
PAL
-
COR
-
Serie ASerie A
13 APR 00:00
VdG
-
SRE
-
LaLigaLaLiga
13 APR 12:00
OSA
-
GIR
-
EPLEPL
13 APR 13:00
CHE
-
IPS
-
EPLEPL
13 APR 13:00
LIV
-
WHU
-
EPLEPL
13 APR 13:00
WOL
-
TOT
-
BUNDESLIGABUNDESLIGA
13 APR 13:30
VFB
-
WER
-
NPFLNPFL
13 APR 14:00
ENU
-
HEA
-
LaLigaLaLiga
13 APR 14:15
ALA
-
RMA
-
NPFLNPFL
13 APR 15:00
SSF
-
ENY
-
NPFLNPFL
13 APR 15:00
ABI
-
RIV
-
NPFLNPFL
13 APR 15:00
AKW
-
ELK
-
NPFLNPFL
13 APR 15:00
KAN
-
LOB
-
NPFLNPFL
13 APR 15:00
NAS
-
PLA
-
NPFLNPFL
13 APR 15:00
REM
-
KAT
-
EPLEPL
13 APR 15:30
NEW
-
MAN
-
BUNDESLIGABUNDESLIGA
13 APR 15:30
EIN
-
HEI
-
NPFLNPFL
13 APR 16:30
IKO
-
NIG
-
NPFLNPFL
13 APR 16:30
KWA
-
BEN
-
LaLigaLaLiga
13 APR 16:30
BET
-
VIL
-
Serie ASerie A
13 APR 19:00
BAH
-
MIR
-
LaLigaLaLiga
13 APR 19:00
ATH
-
RAY
-
Serie ASerie A
13 APR 20:30
GRE
-
FLA
-
Serie ASerie A
13 APR 20:30
SPA
-
CRU
-
Serie ASerie A
13 APR 22:30
FLU
-
SAN
-
Serie ASerie A
13 APR 23:00
FOR
-
INT
-
Serie ASerie A
13 APR 23:30
CAM
-
VIT
-
EPLEPL
14 APR 19:00
BOU
-
FUL
-
LaLigaLaLiga
14 APR 19:00
ATL
-
VAL
-
UCLUCL
15 APR 19:00
AST
-
PSG
-
UCLUCL
15 APR 19:00
BOR
-
FCB
-
Serie ASerie A
16 APR 00:30
CEA
-
VdG
-
EPLEPL
16 APR 18:30
NEW
-
CRY
-
UCLUCL
16 APR 19:00
INT
-
BAY
-
UCLUCL
16 APR 19:00
RMA
-
ARS
-
Serie ASerie A
16 APR 21:30
BOT
-
SPA
-
Serie ASerie A
16 APR 22:00
MIR
-
GRE
-
Serie ASerie A
16 APR 22:00
SRE
-
RBB
-
Serie ASerie A
16 APR 22:30
COR
-
FLU
-
Serie ASerie A
16 APR 22:30
INT
-
PAL
-
Serie ASerie A
17 APR 00:30
FLA
-
JUV
-
Serie ASerie A
17 APR 00:30
SAN
-
CAM
-
Serie ASerie A
17 APR 00:30
VIT
-
FOR
-
UEFA ECL
17 APR 16:45
FIO
-
CEL
-
UEFA ECL
17 APR 16:45
JAG
-
BET
-
UELUEL
17 APR 19:00
EIN
-
TOT
-
UELUEL
17 APR 19:00
LAZ
-
BGL
-
UELUEL
17 APR 19:00
MAN
-
LYO
-
UELUEL
17 APR 19:00
ATH
-
RAN
-
UEFA ECL
17 APR 19:00
RAP
-
DJU
-
UEFA ECL
17 APR 19:00
CHE
-
LEG
-
Serie ASerie A
18 APR 00:30
CRU
-
BAH
-
LaLigaLaLiga
18 APR 19:00
ESP
-
GET
-
LaLigaLaLiga
19 APR 12:00
RAY
-
VAL
-
BUNDESLIGABUNDESLIGA
19 APR 13:30
FRE
-
TSG
-
BUNDESLIGABUNDESLIGA
19 APR 13:30
HEI
-
BAY
-
BUNDESLIGABUNDESLIGA
19 APR 13:30
MAI
-
VFL
-
BUNDESLIGABUNDESLIGA
19 APR 13:30
RBL
-
HOL
-
BUNDESLIGABUNDESLIGA
19 APR 13:30
WER
-
BOC
-
EPLEPL
19 APR 14:00
BRE
-
BRI
-
EPLEPL
19 APR 14:00
CRY
-
BOU
-
EPLEPL
19 APR 14:00
EVE
-
MCI
-
EPLEPL
19 APR 14:00
WHU
-
SOU
-
LaLigaLaLiga
19 APR 14:15
FCB
-
CEL
-
NPFLNPFL
19 APR 15:00
BEN
-
NAS
-
NPFLNPFL
19 APR 15:00
LOB
-
ENU
-
EPLEPL
19 APR 16:30
AST
-
NEW
-
BUNDESLIGABUNDESLIGA
19 APR 16:30
UBE
-
VFB
-
LaLigaLaLiga
19 APR 16:30
MAL
-
LEG
-
Serie ASerie A
19 APR 19:00
COR
-
SRE
-
LaLigaLaLiga
19 APR 19:00
LPA
-
ATL
-
Serie ASerie A
19 APR 21:30
VdG
-
FLA
-
    Nigerian Footballers Abroad

    Galatasaray Have Quality To Win Every Match — Osimhen

    Adeboye Amosu

    Victor Osimhen reckoned Galatasaray have the quality to win all their remaining matches in the Turkish Super Lig this season.

    Okan Buruk’s side moved six points clear of Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce at the top of the table following a 2-0 win at Samsunspor on Friday night.


    Osimhen scored Galatasaray’s second goal of the game one minute after the break.

    The Nigeria international reflected on his side’s performance and what they must do to win a third consecutive title.

    Read Also:Osimhen Provides Major Update On Future

    “We were a bit rushed in the first half, we actually wanted to show ourselves, how good we are… We started playing fast and forward,” Osimhen told the club’s official website.

    “We needed to have a bit more ball. We knew our opponent, they were both tough opponents and something that suited their playing style—in fact our rushing was to their advantage. We played more patiently in the second half. I am also happy with my goal contribution. We need to continue by adding to this. We need to carry this momentum forward.

    “The focus is on us right now. We have a responsibility as a team. We want to win. We actually have the quality to win every match. It is not easy, we will face very important opponents.

    “We need to be prepared to overcome these opponents and lift this cup at the end of the season, we just need to fight. We need to give everything when we step on the field. I think we will have the advantage at the end of the season, but as I said, it will not be easy.”

    Osimhen has registered 29 goals and five assists in 33 appearances across all competitions for the Yellow and Reds.

    By Adeboye Amosu


    Adeboye Amosu

    Adeboye Amosu; Senior Content Writer. NPFL Expert, Super Eagles, Chelsea. Twitter: @SportsAde, Facebook: Adeboye Amosu

