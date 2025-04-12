Galatasaray Have Quality To Win Every Match — Osimhen

Victor Osimhen reckoned Galatasaray have the quality to win all their remaining matches in the Turkish Super Lig this season.

Okan Buruk’s side moved six points clear of Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce at the top of the table following a 2-0 win at Samsunspor on Friday night.





Osimhen scored Galatasaray’s second goal of the game one minute after the break.

The Nigeria international reflected on his side’s performance and what they must do to win a third consecutive title.

“We were a bit rushed in the first half, we actually wanted to show ourselves, how good we are… We started playing fast and forward,” Osimhen told the club’s official website.

“We needed to have a bit more ball. We knew our opponent, they were both tough opponents and something that suited their playing style—in fact our rushing was to their advantage. We played more patiently in the second half. I am also happy with my goal contribution. We need to continue by adding to this. We need to carry this momentum forward.

“The focus is on us right now. We have a responsibility as a team. We want to win. We actually have the quality to win every match. It is not easy, we will face very important opponents.

“We need to be prepared to overcome these opponents and lift this cup at the end of the season, we just need to fight. We need to give everything when we step on the field. I think we will have the advantage at the end of the season, but as I said, it will not be easy.”

Osimhen has registered 29 goals and five assists in 33 appearances across all competitions for the Yellow and Reds.

By Adeboye Amosu



