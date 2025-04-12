Osimhen Provides Major Update On Future

Victor Osimhen says he is only concentrated on helping Galatasaray win a third consecutive league title and will make a decision on his future at the end of the season.

Osimhen joined the Turkish Super Lig champions on loan from Napoli last September.





The Nigeria international is expected to leave Napoli permanently this summer.

The 26-year-old has been linked with clubs in the Premier League, while Galatasaray are also reportedly desperate to keep him at the club.

Osimhen however said he will only sort out his future at the end of the campaign.

“There are always rumours about me, of course. But I prefer to live in the moment. I am enjoying myself right now. I am enjoying both the club and my life here,” the striker told the club’s official website.

“The fans have also been incredibly supportive since the first day, all stakeholders within Galatasaray, everyone has helped me. They have always been there for me, not just me, but also my friends and family.

“Now I will fight for the fifth star with my team, and a decision will be made at the end of the season about what will be best for everyone. Galatasaray will forever be in my heart.”

Osimhen has racked up 29 goals and five assists in 33 appearances across all competitions for Okan Buruk’s side.

By Adeboye Amosu



