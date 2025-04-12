Osimhen Provides Major Update On Future

EPLEPL
12 APR 11:30
MCI
-
CRY
-
LaLigaLaLiga
12 APR 12:00
RSO
-
MAL
-
BUNDESLIGABUNDESLIGA
12 APR 13:30
B0L
-
UBE
-
BUNDESLIGABUNDESLIGA
12 APR 13:30
BOR
-
FRE
-
BUNDESLIGABUNDESLIGA
12 APR 13:30
BOC
-
AUG
-
BUNDESLIGABUNDESLIGA
12 APR 13:30
TSG
-
MAI
-
BUNDESLIGABUNDESLIGA
12 APR 13:30
HOL
-
FSP
-
EPLEPL
12 APR 14:00
BRI
-
LEI
-
EPLEPL
12 APR 14:00
NOT
-
EVE
-
EPLEPL
12 APR 14:00
SOU
-
AST
-
SUPER LEAGUE 1
12 APR 14:00
PAN
-
LAM
-
LaLigaLaLiga
12 APR 14:15
GET
-
LPA
-
EPLEPL
12 APR 16:30
ARS
-
BRE
-
BUNDESLIGABUNDESLIGA
12 APR 16:30
BAY
-
BOR
-
SUPER LEAGUE 1
12 APR 16:30
PFC
-
KAL
-
LaLigaLaLiga
12 APR 16:30
CEL
-
ESP
-
SUPER LEAGUE 1
12 APR 17:00
VOL
-
LEV
-
Serie ASerie A
12 APR 19:00
RBB
-
BOT
-
Serie ASerie A
12 APR 19:00
JUV
-
CEA
-
LaLigaLaLiga
12 APR 19:00
LEG
-
FCB
-
Serie ASerie A
12 APR 21:30
PAL
-
COR
-
Serie ASerie A
13 APR 00:00
VdG
-
SRE
-
LaLigaLaLiga
13 APR 12:00
OSA
-
GIR
-
EPLEPL
13 APR 13:00
CHE
-
IPS
-
EPLEPL
13 APR 13:00
LIV
-
WHU
-
EPLEPL
13 APR 13:00
WOL
-
TOT
-
BUNDESLIGABUNDESLIGA
13 APR 13:30
VFB
-
WER
-
NPFLNPFL
13 APR 14:00
ENU
-
HEA
-
LaLigaLaLiga
13 APR 14:15
ALA
-
RMA
-
NPFLNPFL
13 APR 15:00
SSF
-
ENY
-
NPFLNPFL
13 APR 15:00
ABI
-
RIV
-
NPFLNPFL
13 APR 15:00
AKW
-
ELK
-
NPFLNPFL
13 APR 15:00
KAN
-
LOB
-
NPFLNPFL
13 APR 15:00
NAS
-
PLA
-
NPFLNPFL
13 APR 15:00
REM
-
KAT
-
EPLEPL
13 APR 15:30
NEW
-
MAN
-
BUNDESLIGABUNDESLIGA
13 APR 15:30
EIN
-
HEI
-
NPFLNPFL
13 APR 16:30
IKO
-
NIG
-
NPFLNPFL
13 APR 16:30
KWA
-
BEN
-
LaLigaLaLiga
13 APR 16:30
BET
-
VIL
-
Serie ASerie A
13 APR 19:00
BAH
-
MIR
-
LaLigaLaLiga
13 APR 19:00
ATH
-
RAY
-
Serie ASerie A
13 APR 20:30
GRE
-
FLA
-
Serie ASerie A
13 APR 20:30
SPA
-
CRU
-
Serie ASerie A
13 APR 22:30
FLU
-
SAN
-
Serie ASerie A
13 APR 23:00
FOR
-
INT
-
Serie ASerie A
13 APR 23:30
CAM
-
VIT
-
EPLEPL
14 APR 19:00
BOU
-
FUL
-
LaLigaLaLiga
14 APR 19:00
ATL
-
VAL
-
UCLUCL
15 APR 19:00
AST
-
PSG
-
UCLUCL
15 APR 19:00
BOR
-
FCB
-
Serie ASerie A
16 APR 00:30
CEA
-
VdG
-
EPLEPL
16 APR 18:30
NEW
-
CRY
-
UCLUCL
16 APR 19:00
INT
-
BAY
-
UCLUCL
16 APR 19:00
RMA
-
ARS
-
Serie ASerie A
16 APR 21:30
BOT
-
SPA
-
Serie ASerie A
16 APR 22:00
MIR
-
GRE
-
Serie ASerie A
16 APR 22:00
SRE
-
RBB
-
Serie ASerie A
16 APR 22:30
COR
-
FLU
-
Serie ASerie A
16 APR 22:30
INT
-
PAL
-
Serie ASerie A
17 APR 00:30
FLA
-
JUV
-
Serie ASerie A
17 APR 00:30
SAN
-
CAM
-
Serie ASerie A
17 APR 00:30
VIT
-
FOR
-
UEFA ECL
17 APR 16:45
FIO
-
CEL
-
UEFA ECL
17 APR 16:45
JAG
-
BET
-
UELUEL
17 APR 19:00
EIN
-
TOT
-
UELUEL
17 APR 19:00
LAZ
-
BGL
-
UELUEL
17 APR 19:00
MAN
-
LYO
-
UELUEL
17 APR 19:00
ATH
-
RAN
-
UEFA ECL
17 APR 19:00
RAP
-
DJU
-
UEFA ECL
17 APR 19:00
CHE
-
LEG
-
Serie ASerie A
18 APR 00:30
CRU
-
BAH
-
LaLigaLaLiga
18 APR 19:00
ESP
-
GET
-
LaLigaLaLiga
19 APR 12:00
RAY
-
VAL
-
BUNDESLIGABUNDESLIGA
19 APR 13:30
FRE
-
TSG
-
BUNDESLIGABUNDESLIGA
19 APR 13:30
HEI
-
BAY
-
BUNDESLIGABUNDESLIGA
19 APR 13:30
MAI
-
VFL
-
BUNDESLIGABUNDESLIGA
19 APR 13:30
RBL
-
HOL
-
BUNDESLIGABUNDESLIGA
19 APR 13:30
WER
-
BOC
-
EPLEPL
19 APR 14:00
BRE
-
BRI
-
EPLEPL
19 APR 14:00
CRY
-
BOU
-
EPLEPL
19 APR 14:00
EVE
-
MCI
-
EPLEPL
19 APR 14:00
WHU
-
SOU
-
LaLigaLaLiga
19 APR 14:15
FCB
-
CEL
-
NPFLNPFL
19 APR 15:00
BEN
-
NAS
-
NPFLNPFL
19 APR 15:00
LOB
-
ENU
-
EPLEPL
19 APR 16:30
AST
-
NEW
-
BUNDESLIGABUNDESLIGA
19 APR 16:30
UBE
-
VFB
-
LaLigaLaLiga
19 APR 16:30
MAL
-
LEG
-
Serie ASerie A
19 APR 19:00
COR
-
SRE
-
LaLigaLaLiga
19 APR 19:00
LPA
-
ATL
-
Serie ASerie A
19 APR 21:30
VdG
-
FLA
-
    Nigerian Footballers Abroad

    Osimhen Provides Major Update On Future

    Adeboye AmosuBy No Comments2 Mins Read

    Victor Osimhen says he is only concentrated on helping Galatasaray win a third consecutive league title and will make a decision on his future at the end of the season.

    Osimhen joined the Turkish Super Lig champions on loan from Napoli last September.


    The Nigeria international is expected to leave Napoli permanently this summer.

    The 26-year-old has been linked with clubs in the Premier League, while Galatasaray are also reportedly desperate to keep him at the club.

    Read Also:Argentina Qatar 2022 World Cup Winner Implicated In Illegal Betting Scandal

    Osimhen however said he will only sort out his future at the end of the campaign.

    “There are always rumours about me, of course. But I prefer to live in the moment. I am enjoying myself right now. I am enjoying both the club and my life here,” the striker told the club’s official website.

    “The fans have also been incredibly supportive since the first day, all stakeholders within Galatasaray, everyone has helped me. They have always been there for me, not just me, but also my friends and family.

    “Now I will fight for the fifth star with my team, and a decision will be made at the end of the season about what will be best for everyone. Galatasaray will forever be in my heart.”

    Osimhen has racked up 29 goals and five assists in 33 appearances across all competitions for Okan Buruk’s side.

    By Adeboye Amosu


    Share.
    Adeboye Amosu

    Adeboye Amosu; Senior Content Writer. NPFL Expert, Super Eagles, Chelsea. Twitter: @SportsAde, Facebook: Adeboye Amosu

