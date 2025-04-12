Premier League: Manchester City Rally To Thrash Crystal Palace

EPLEPL
12 APR 11:30
MCI
5
CRY
2
LaLigaLaLiga
12 APR 12:00
RSO
0
MAL
2
BundesligaBundesliga
LIVE
B0L
0
UBE
0
BundesligaBundesliga
LIVE
BOR
1
FRE
1
BundesligaBundesliga
LIVE
BOC
0
AUG
1
BundesligaBundesliga
LIVE
TSG
2
MAI
0
BundesligaBundesliga
LIVE
HOL
1
FSP
1
EPLEPL
LIVE
BRI
0
LEI
0
EPLEPL
LIVE
NOT
0
EVE
0
EPLEPL
LIVE
SOU
0
AST
0
LaLigaLaLiga
LIVE
GET
0
LPA
0
Ligue 1Ligue 1
12 APR 15:00
ASM
-
MAR
-
EPLEPL
12 APR 16:30
ARS
-
BRE
-
BundesligaBundesliga
12 APR 16:30
BAY
-
BOR
-
LaLigaLaLiga
12 APR 16:30
CEL
-
ESP
-
Ligue 1Ligue 1
12 APR 17:00
TFC
-
LIL
-
Serie ASerie A
12 APR 19:00
RBB
-
BOT
-
Serie ASerie A
12 APR 19:00
JUV
-
CEA
-
LaLigaLaLiga
12 APR 19:00
LEG
-
FCB
-
Ligue 1Ligue 1
12 APR 19:05
RCS
-
OGC
-
Serie ASerie A
12 APR 21:30
PAL
-
COR
-
Serie ASerie A
13 APR 00:00
VdG
-
SRE
-
LaLigaLaLiga
13 APR 12:00
OSA
-
GIR
-
EPLEPL
13 APR 13:00
CHE
-
IPS
-
EPLEPL
13 APR 13:00
LIV
-
WHU
-
EPLEPL
13 APR 13:00
WOL
-
TOT
-
Ligue 1Ligue 1
13 APR 13:00
ASE
-
BRE
-
BundesligaBundesliga
13 APR 13:30
VFB
-
WER
-
NPFLNPFL
13 APR 14:00
ENU
-
HEA
-
LaLigaLaLiga
13 APR 14:15
ALA
-
RMA
-
NPFLNPFL
13 APR 15:00
SSF
-
ENY
-
NPFLNPFL
13 APR 15:00
ABI
-
RIV
-
NPFLNPFL
13 APR 15:00
AKW
-
ELK
-
NPFLNPFL
13 APR 15:00
KAN
-
LOB
-
NPFLNPFL
13 APR 15:00
NAS
-
PLA
-
NPFLNPFL
13 APR 15:00
REM
-
KAT
-
Ligue 1Ligue 1
13 APR 15:15
ANG
-
MON
-
Ligue 1Ligue 1
13 APR 15:15
HAC
-
REN
-
EPLEPL
13 APR 15:30
NEW
-
MAN
-
BundesligaBundesliga
13 APR 15:30
EIN
-
HEI
-
NPFLNPFL
13 APR 16:30
IKO
-
NIG
-
NPFLNPFL
13 APR 16:30
KWA
-
BEN
-
LaLigaLaLiga
13 APR 16:30
BET
-
VIL
-
Ligue 1Ligue 1
13 APR 18:45
AUX
-
LYO
-
Serie ASerie A
13 APR 19:00
BAH
-
MIR
-
LaLigaLaLiga
13 APR 19:00
ATH
-
RAY
-
Serie ASerie A
13 APR 20:30
GRE
-
FLA
-
Serie ASerie A
13 APR 20:30
SPA
-
CRU
-
Serie ASerie A
13 APR 22:30
FLU
-
SAN
-
Serie ASerie A
13 APR 23:00
FOR
-
INT
-
Serie ASerie A
13 APR 23:30
CAM
-
VIT
-
EPLEPL
14 APR 19:00
BOU
-
FUL
-
LaLigaLaLiga
14 APR 19:00
ATL
-
VAL
-
UCLUCL
15 APR 19:00
AST
-
PSG
-
UCLUCL
15 APR 19:00
BOR
-
FCB
-
Serie ASerie A
16 APR 00:30
CEA
-
VdG
-
EPLEPL
16 APR 18:30
NEW
-
CRY
-
UCLUCL
16 APR 19:00
INT
-
BAY
-
UCLUCL
16 APR 19:00
RMA
-
ARS
-
Serie ASerie A
16 APR 21:30
BOT
-
SPA
-
Serie ASerie A
16 APR 22:00
MIR
-
GRE
-
Serie ASerie A
16 APR 22:00
SRE
-
RBB
-
Serie ASerie A
16 APR 22:30
COR
-
FLU
-
Serie ASerie A
16 APR 22:30
INT
-
PAL
-
Serie ASerie A
17 APR 00:30
FLA
-
JUV
-
Serie ASerie A
17 APR 00:30
SAN
-
CAM
-
Serie ASerie A
17 APR 00:30
VIT
-
FOR
-
UEFA ECL
17 APR 16:45
FIO
-
CEL
-
UEFA ECL
17 APR 16:45
JAG
-
BET
-
UELUEL
17 APR 19:00
EIN
-
TOT
-
UELUEL
17 APR 19:00
LAZ
-
BGL
-
UELUEL
17 APR 19:00
MAN
-
LYO
-
UELUEL
17 APR 19:00
ATH
-
RAN
-
UEFA ECL
17 APR 19:00
RAP
-
DJU
-
UEFA ECL
17 APR 19:00
CHE
-
LEG
-
Serie ASerie A
18 APR 00:30
CRU
-
BAH
-
Ligue 1Ligue 1
18 APR 18:45
REN
-
NAN
-
LaLigaLaLiga
18 APR 19:00
ESP
-
GET
-
LaLigaLaLiga
19 APR 12:00
RAY
-
VAL
-
BundesligaBundesliga
19 APR 13:30
FRE
-
TSG
-
BundesligaBundesliga
19 APR 13:30
HEI
-
BAY
-
BundesligaBundesliga
19 APR 13:30
MAI
-
VFL
-
BundesligaBundesliga
19 APR 13:30
RBL
-
HOL
-
BundesligaBundesliga
19 APR 13:30
WER
-
BOC
-
EPLEPL
19 APR 14:00
BRE
-
BRI
-
EPLEPL
19 APR 14:00
CRY
-
BOU
-
EPLEPL
19 APR 14:00
EVE
-
MCI
-
EPLEPL
19 APR 14:00
WHU
-
SOU
-
LaLigaLaLiga
19 APR 14:15
FCB
-
CEL
-
Ligue 1Ligue 1
19 APR 15:00
PSG
-
HAC
-
NPFLNPFL
19 APR 15:00
BEN
-
NAS
-
NPFLNPFL
19 APR 15:00
LOB
-
ENU
-
EPLEPL
19 APR 16:30
AST
-
NEW
-
BundesligaBundesliga
19 APR 16:30
UBE
-
VFB
-
LaLigaLaLiga
19 APR 16:30
MAL
-
LEG
-
Ligue 1Ligue 1
19 APR 17:00
ASM
-
RCS
-
Serie ASerie A
19 APR 19:00
COR
-
SRE
-
LaLigaLaLiga
19 APR 19:00
LPA
-
ATL
-
Ligue 1Ligue 1
19 APR 19:05
MAR
-
MON
-
Serie ASerie A
19 APR 21:30
VdG
-
FLA
-
    Nigerian Footballers Abroad

    Premier League: Manchester City Rally To Thrash Crystal Palace

    Manchester City rallied from two goals down to beat Crystal Palace 5-2 in their Premier League clash at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

    Crystal Palace led 2-0 after 21 minutes through goals from Eberechi Eze and Chris Richards.


    Kevin de Bruyne reduced the deficit for the hosts from a free kick in the 33rd minute.

    The Belgian set up Egypt international Omar Marmoush for the equaliser three minutes later.

    Mateo Kovacic, James McAtee and Nico O’Reilly all scored for Manchester City in the second half.

    Pep Guardiola’s side provisionally climbed to fourth in the table, two points ahead of fifth-placed Chelsea who have played a game less.


