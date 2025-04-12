Premier League: Manchester City Rally To Thrash Crystal Palace

Manchester City rallied from two goals down to beat Crystal Palace 5-2 in their Premier League clash at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

Crystal Palace led 2-0 after 21 minutes through goals from Eberechi Eze and Chris Richards.





Kevin de Bruyne reduced the deficit for the hosts from a free kick in the 33rd minute.

The Belgian set up Egypt international Omar Marmoush for the equaliser three minutes later.

Mateo Kovacic, James McAtee and Nico O’Reilly all scored for Manchester City in the second half.

Pep Guardiola’s side provisionally climbed to fourth in the table, two points ahead of fifth-placed Chelsea who have played a game less.



