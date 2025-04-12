Championship: Tijani Grabs Winner For Plymouth Argyle Vs Sheffield United

Muhamed Tijani rose from the bench to score the winning goal as Plymouth Argyle recorded a shocking 2-1 victory over Sheffield United.

Plymouth Argyle remain bottom of the Sky Bet Championship table despite the earned win.





They will however take inspiration from the win as they push to escape relegation.

Read Also:Boniface, Tella Feature As Leverkusen Drop Points In Title Race After Home Draw

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi opened scoring for Sheffield United one minute before the break.

The home team equalised through Ryan Hardie in the 81st minute.

Tijani, who replaced Callum Wright in the 64th minute netted the decisive goal for Plymouth Argyle two minutes from time.

The 24-year-old has so far scored two goals in nine league appearances for the Greens this season.

By Adeboye Amosu



