Leicester Break Unwanted Premier League Record In 2-0 Loss To Man City

Leicester have broken the Premier League record for conceding the first goal on 25 occasions out of their opening 30 matches, talkSPORT reports.

The Foxes fell behind to champions Manchester City after just four minutes on Wednesday night in their 2-0 away defeat.





And it was Jack Grealish that broke the deadlock – his first Premier League goal since the Citizens’ 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace in December 2023.

The England international was picked out by Savinho from 12 yards out, with Grealish firing into the bottom left corner.

Things got worse for Leicester in the 29th minute at the Etihad after Omar Marmoush doubled the hosts’ lead.

The Egyptian – signed during the January transfer window – smashed in from close range following an error from goalkeeper Mads Hermansen.

For Leicester, it’s now a record-extending 37 goals shipped in from a Premier League side on the road this campaign.

The 2015/16 top-flight champions remain the only side in the division to fail to keep a clean sheet away from home.

Not since their seventh match of the season, where they beat Bournemouth 1-0 at the King Power Stadium, have Leicester now failed to keep out an opponent.

And unfortunately for Leicester, they have set an unwanted Premier League record that had previously stood for 32 years.

They have surpassed Ipswich’s tally of 24 from the 1994/95 campaign in the amount of times conceding the first goal in a league match.

It’s the first time a team has had their defences breached first 25 times from their opening 30 matches.

Ipswich went on to finish that season rooted to the bottom of the table.

And Leicester look seemingly set to fail to beat the drop too, with the club destined for an immediate return to the Championship having won just four Premier League matches all season.

Ruud van Nistelrooy’s side have claimed just one victory in 2025 – away at Tottenham Hotspur on January.

Since that clash in north London, the Midlands outfit have suffered seven successive defeats to leave them languishing in 19th spot.

Incredibly, they have failed to find the back of the net in any of those losses, and have scored on just three occasions this calendar year.

And with Leicester failing to get on the score sheet against Pep Guardiola’s men, they’ve entered the history books once again for all the wrong reasons.

They are just the fourth top-flight side to have lost at least seven matches in a row without scoring after Sunderland [eight in 1976/77], Ipswich [seven in 1994/95] and Crystal Palace [eight in 2017/18].

Defeat for Leicester is also their seventh consecutive league defeat to City.

Next up for Leicester is a home clash against high-flying Newcastle, who have won ten of their last 14 league matches.



