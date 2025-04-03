Galatasaray, Trabzonspor Battle For Arokodare

Turkish clubs, Galatasaray and Trabzonspor are targeting a summer move for KRC Genk forward Tolu Arokodare.

Title holders Galatasaray want Arokodare to replace compatriot Victor Osimhen should they fail to sign him on a permanent transfer.





Osimhen joined the Yellow and Reds on loan from Serie A outfit Napoli last September.

Galatasaray are desperate to keep the former player, but he is leaning towards a move to the Premier League.

Read Also:Leicester Break Unwanted Premier League Record In 2-0 Loss To Man City

Trabzonspor were close to signing Arokodare last summer but failed to meet Genk’s valuation.

The Black Sea Storm are now ready to revive their interest in the striker, according to Turkish news outlet, Fotomac.

The 24-year-old has scored 20 goals and registered seven assists in 36 appearances across all competitions for Genk this season.

He featured for Nigeria in last month’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and Zimbabwe.

By Adeboye Amosu



