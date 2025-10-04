Ligue 1: Awaziem Features As Brest, Nantes End In Stalemate

Super Eagles defender Chidozie Awaziem played all 90 minutes as Nantes played out a goalless draw against Brest in Saturday’s Ligue 1 game.



The Nigerian international, who was making his seventh appearance for the club, has bagged three yellow cards.



In the first half, Nantes dominated possession without managing to create any real threat. Brest had the best opportunities, but Nantes goalkeeper Lopes was impeccable.

Read Also:Championship: Akintola Grabs Winning Goal For Hull City Vs Sheffield United



The former Lyon player first deflected Ajorque’s volley from a Lala cross, before stopping Dina Ebimbe’s close-range header. Abline had the Canaries’ best chance, but his shot grazed the post.



After the break, Lopes shone again, deflecting Mboup’s header at the near post from Locko’s cross. Brest showed more initiative in the second half, multiplying their attacks to force the decision, but without success.



In the final minutes, Lopes again shone against Ajorque, preserving the point for Nantes.



