Ligue 1: Moffi Plays 90 Minutes In Nice Loss Vs Lorient

Super Eagles striker Terem Moffi was in action as Nice lost 3-1 to Lorient in Sunday’s Ligue 1 game.



The Nigerian international, who was making his ninth appearance, has scored two goals for Nice this ongoing season.



Nice took the lead in the 12th minute through Ebong before Abergel leveled parity for Lorient in the 32nd minute.

The host extended their lead in the additional minute of the first half through Soumano before he later bagged his brace in the 53rd minute with a clinical goal.



All efforts from Nice to stage a comeback proved abortive as Lorient picked up the maximum three points.



The win move Lorient 15th on the league table on 14 points, while Nice sit 10th on 17 points.



