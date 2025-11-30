Serie A: Lookman Scores Again As Atalanta Overcome Fiorentina

Ademola Lookman scored in Atalanta’s 2-0 home win against Fiorentina in the Serie A on Sunday.

Lookman has now scored in back-to-back matches for the former Europa League champions.

The Super Eagles star was also on target in Atalanta’s 3-0 win away to Eintracht Frankfurt in the UEFA Champions League in midweek.

In Sunday’s fixture Lookman got on the score sheet in the 51st minute to double hia side’s lead.

Cote d’Ivoire’s Odilon Kossounou had broken the deadlock with four minutes left in the first half.

Also Read: Lookman: I’m Ready To Fight For Atalanta

With the victory Atalanta climb to 11th position on 16 points in the league table.



