Close Menu
    Nigerian Footballers Abroad

    Serie A: Lookman Scores Again As Atalanta Overcome Fiorentina

    James AgberebiBy Updated:No Comments1 Min Read

    Ademola Lookman scored in Atalanta’s 2-0 home win against Fiorentina in the Serie A on Sunday.

    Lookman has now scored in back-to-back matches for the former Europa League champions.

    The Super Eagles star was also on target in Atalanta’s 3-0 win away to Eintracht Frankfurt in the UEFA Champions League in midweek.

    In Sunday’s fixture Lookman got on the score sheet in the 51st minute to double hia side’s lead.

    Cote d’Ivoire’s Odilon Kossounou had broken the deadlock with four minutes left in the first half.

    Also Read: Lookman: I’m Ready To Fight For Atalanta

    With the victory Atalanta climb to 11th position on 16 points in the league table.


    Share.
    James Agberebi

    James is a sport content creator and also does analysis on sports. Also, James has covered international matches involving both Nigeria’s men and women national teams.
    X handle (formerly Twitter) @james_agberebi
    Facebook : James Agberebi

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.