Liverpool Are ‘Bad Champions’ —Man United Legend Blasts

Roy Keane labelled Liverpool as ‘bad champions’ and that ‘stuff is going on’ at the club.

The Reds suffered their latest blow as they were held to a 1-1 draw against ailing Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield.

Arne Slot’s side suffered another late goal, with Richarlison scoring a 90th-minute equaliser.

The stalemate leaves Liverpool fifth in the table amid a battle to secure Champions League qualification.

The Reds’ Premier League title defence has been insipid and they are 21 points behind leaders Arsenal.

Speaking on Sky Sports (via liverpoolworld.uk) former Manchester United captain Keane has suggested that Liverpool’s players lack ‘desire and work-rate’ to see games out.

But Keane was also critical of how head coach Arne Slot allowed the squad too much downtime after the English championship was secured last term.

“Considering they were league champions last year and I have said it before, Liverpool are bad champions,” said Keane. “They’ve been bad champions, they were bad champions a few years ago (in the 2020-21 season).

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Liverpool 1.31 1xBet X Draw 6.4 1xBet Galatasaray 10.4 1xBet

“To be 21 points behind Arsenal, what a drop off that is. That is so bad. So I think there are issues going on. I think there are bigger issues, there are details you can fix obviously you are talking about players tucking in.

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“But I think there is stuff going on, I don’t think they are on the same page, there doesn’t seem to be the same chemistry with the players. You’re on about when you win big titles, sometimes the big challenge is the following year, can you back it up?

“Last year, I was critical towards the end, I thought they were partying too much. They were partying with four weeks to go, there were celebrations after every league game. It is Liverpool Football Club, are you not expected to win league titles? When you do, enjoy it but back it up next year.

“When I see these teams winning trophies and then disappear for ten to 15 years,. “I am thinking the same about Arsenal when Arsenal win the league this year, you do not want Arsenal to disappear for the next three, four five years.

“You’ve got to back it up, don’t be 20, 30 points behind the top team next year, you have got to compete, that is your challenge. When you’re giving up goals like that or Wolves recently or against Man City, I look at this group of players and their desire, work-rate and what they’re doing on the training pitch and I don’t like what I see from this Liverpool group.”



