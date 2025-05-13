Lookman: Atalanta Deserved Champions League Qualification

Ademola Lookman says Atalanta deserved a place in the UEFA Champions League next season, reports Completesports.com.

Lookman booked a spot in the competition following Monday night’s 2-1 home win against AS Roma.

The Nigeria international, who was an injury doubt for the game scored the curtain raiser for La Dea.

The 27-year-old’s goal was later cancelled out by Bryan Cristante.

Ibrahim Sulemana scored the winner to guarantee third place for the Bergamo club.

Read Also:Real Salt Lake Completes Signing Of Prolific Nigerian Striker

“It’s a great feeling, we knew the importance of the game today to qualify for the Champions League. We put in a performance tonight that was deserving of that,” Lookman told DAZN.

“I try to be available whenever I can, so that’s important, I try to give my best. The team showed we are strong, there are two more games, we want to finish with as many points as possible.”

While manager Gian Piero Gasperini said that Atalanta will get straight to celebrating this week, even though there are still two rounds left to be played, Lookman is more focused.

“Another game on Sunday, we’re looking forward to it, but tonight is a good night to celebrate. It’s not easy to do what we did this season, so congratulations to everybody,” he added.

By Adeboye Amosu



