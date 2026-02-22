Lookman Equals Luis Suarez’s Atletico Madrid Feat In 4-2 Win Against Espanyol

Ademola Lookman equaled the feat of Uruguay legend Luis Suarez at Atletico Madrid, after the Super Eagles star scored in his club’s 4-2 win against Espanyol in Saturday’s La Liga clash.

Lookman continued his impressive goals contributions for Atletico as he opened his account in the Spanish topflight.

The former Atalanta star got his goal on 58 minutes, after reacting quickest to a flick off a corner, guiding the ball into the net to put Atletico 3-1 ahead.

​Now, according to OptaJose, Lookman’s goal was his sixth goal contribution for the Madrid club, and no player aside from Suárez has enjoyed such a prolific start to their career with the club.

Since joining Atletico in the winter transfer window, Lookman has now scored in La Liga, UEFA Champions League and the Copa del Rey.

In the Copa del Rey semi-final first leg encounter with Barcelona, Lookman scored and also provided an assist to help his side to a 4-0.



