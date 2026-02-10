Lookman Made Right Decision To Sign For Atletico Madrid –Ex International

Former Nigerian international Godwin Okpara has backed Super Eagles winger Ademola Lookman’s decision to join Atletico Madrid.



Lookman joined Atletico Madrid from Atalanta in the January transfer window and made his La Liga debut on Sunday against Real Betis.



Speaking with Footy Africa, Okpara stated that the Nigerian international made the perfect decision to join Atletico Madrid over Fenerbahce.

“Just look at it when you look at Fenerbahçe, and look at Atletico Madrid. Even a blind person would not choose Fenerbahçe. Not that it’s not a good league. It’s a good league. But exposure is where you want to improve your game, where the whole world will see you. This is the league [La Liga]. This is the right league for him to go to”, Okpara revealed.



“You know, we are not saying that the Turkish league is bad, no. Would you want people to see you? People all over the world are watching La Liga. Two people are watching the Turkish league. So, I mean, nobody would take Fenerbahçe rather than going to Atletico Madrid.



“So it’s the right choice. They know themselves that Lookman will not come. They just tried, and at the end of the day, he wouldn’t take them. It’s a gamble thing. I’m very happy for him. And it’s good for our nation.”



