UCL: Lookman Shines In Atalanta’s Win Over Chelsea, Osimhen Loses With Galatasaray

Ademola Lookman put up an impressive performance in Atalanta’s 2-1 win over Chelsea in their UEFA Champions League clash on Tuesday night.

Lookman was in action for 87 minutes in the encounter.

The Nigeria international was replaced by Mario Pasalic.

Lookman has registered one goal and one assist in five appearances for Atalanta in the Champions League this season.

Joao Pedro opened scoring for Chelsea in the 25th minute with Reece James providing the assist.

The hosts fought their way back with Gianluca Scamacca equalising with a close range header 10 minutes after the break.

Charles De Ketelaere netted the winning goal for La Dea seven minutes from time.

Victor Osimhen featured for 90 minutes in Galatasaray’s 1-0 defeat to Monaco.

Dennis Zakaria missed from the spot for Monaco in the 51st minute.

Former Arsenal forward, Folarin Balogun scored the decisive goal in the 68th minute.

By Adeboye Amosu



