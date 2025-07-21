Lookman Should Accept Inter Milan's New Challenge --Ex-Golden Eaglets Star

Former Golden Eaglets star Sambo Choji has advised Super Eagles winger Ademola Lookman not to hesitate to join Inter Milan.



Lookman, who has already agreed to personal terms with Inter, is reportedly eager to join the reigning Italian champions after a stellar 2023/24 season with Atalanta.



The 26-year-old played a crucial role in the Bergamo club’s Europa League triumph, including a historic hat-trick in the final against Bayer Leverkusen.



Despite a recent injury setback, Lookman remains keen on the move. Inter are determined to get the deal done swiftly to allow new manager Cristian Chivu to integrate the attacker into his preseason plans without delay.

Speaking with Africafoot, Choji stated that the Nigerian international has given his best at Atalanta and should seek a new challenge.



“Lookman played really well for Atalanta and even helped them win the Europa League title two years ago. Since that incident with coach Gasperini after the missed penalty, I personally think his mind was no longer entirely on Atalanta. He remained professional and gave his best, but I believe it’s time for a new challenge,” Choji said.



“Inter are a huge club, and they have the type of players who can get the best out of Lookman. I really hope the move goes through—it would benefit him both financially and in terms of his football career.”







