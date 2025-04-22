Man City Boost UCL Hopes With Dramatic Win Against Aston Villa

Matheus Nunes scored deep into injury time as Manchester City beat Aston Villa 2-1 in a huge clash in the race for the top five.

With the game seemingly heading for a draw in the competitive race to qualify for next season’s Champions League, the midfielder slotted home Jeremy Doku’s cross at the back post to spark wild celebrations.





Earlier in the game, Marcus Rashford’s penalty had cancelled out Bernardo Silva’s goal but City are now firmly on course for a spot in Europe’s elite club competition.

City climbed two places to third in the table on 61 points, but Pep Guardiola’s men have played one more game than the three teams directly behind them.

Villa, who have lost 15 successive games at the Etihad Stadium, remained seventh on 57 points in the crowded top of the table.

The Midlands club got knocked out of this season’s UEFA Champions League by Ligue 1 winners Paris Saint-Germain.

Despite coming from 2-0 down to win 3-2, it was not enough as Villa crashed out 5-4 on aggregate.

