Osimhen Scores 30th Goal Of Season As Galatasaray Reach Turkish Cup Final

Victor Osimhen was on target and also bagged an assist as Galatasaray thrashed Konyaspor 5-1 away to reach the Turkish Cup final on Tuesday.

It was Osimhen’s 30th goal in 35 appearances in all competitions this season.





Also, the 26-year-old has now scored four goals in his last four matches for the Turkish giants.

The Super Eagles striker broke the deadlock when he scored in the 26th minute.

Former Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira doubled Galatasaray’s lead on 42 minutes before Roland Sallai made it 3-0 on 47 minutes thanks to an assist by Osimhen.

In the 53rd minute Pedrinho pulled a goal back for Konyaspor but Sallai grabbed his second of the game to make it 4-1 in favour of Galatasaray.

Then in the 91st minute Yusuf Demir completed the rout by adding the fifth goal.

Galatasaray will take on either Trabzonspor or Goztepe in the final billed for April, 16, 2015.

It is a first final appearance for Galatasaray since 2019 when they defeated Akhisar Belediyespor 3-1.

Galatasaray are the most successful team in the history of the Turkish Cup with 18 titles to their name.

By James Agberebi



