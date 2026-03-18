Man City Star Duo To Miss Carabao Cup Final Clash With Arsenal

Manchester City are set to be without two of their centre-backs for Sunday’s League Cup final against Arsenal, with Josko Gvardiol still injured and a long way off a return, and Marc Guehi ineligible to feature in the competition for City, Daily Cannon reports.

The good news for City is that Rico Lewis returned to the bench on Tuesday after a five-game absence with an ankle injury, though he may not be sufficiently match sharp for a cup final.

Another positive for Pep Guardiola is that City’s exit from the Champions League on Tuesday was so pathetic that they had the chance to rest a few players ahead of the weekend.

Already 3-0 down to Real Madrid from the first leg, City picked up a red card and went in at half-time lucky to only be 4-1 behind on aggregate.

The tie was effectively over, and Guardiola withdrew Ruben Dias and Tijjani Reijnders at half-time.

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Sporting Lisbon 5.08 1xBet X Draw 4.17 1xBet Arsenal 1.73 1xBet

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With no sign of a comeback by the 56th minute, Guardiola also took off his primary goal threat Erling Haaland and Matheus Nunes, and he substituted Rodri in the 74th minute.

Though all of the above players had to play at least part of the Real Madrid match with 10 men, they were all ultimately protected ahead of the cup final.

The away side won 2-1 on the night to eliminate City 5-1 on aggregate, whilst Arsenal progressed to the quarter-finals with a win over Bayer Leverkusen.



