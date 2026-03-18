Rangers Hail Fernandez’s Maiden Super Eagles Call-Up

Scottish Premiership giants Rangers have celebrated Emmanuel Fernandez’s maiden invitation to the Super Eagles.

The centre-back was named in Nigeria’s squad for the upcoming friendlies against Iran and Jordan by head coach, Éric Chelle on Wednesday.

Philip Otele, and Yira Collins Sor are the other new invitees in the 23-man squad.

Read Also:Friendlies: Chelle Unveils Squad For Iran, Jordan Friendlies

Rangers hailed Fernandez’s invitation on their official X account.

“Manny Fernandez has been called up to the @NGSuperEagles squad for the upcoming international window.

💙 Congratulations, Manny!

The 24-year-old joined Rangers from League One club, Peterborough United last summer.

The defender has made 20 league appearances for the Light Blues, scoring five times.



