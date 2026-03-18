NPFL: Kwara United Clash Must-Win For Remo Stars – Abd’Allah

Remo Stars technical adviser Usman Abd’Allah is expecting a difficult duel against Kwara United, reports Completesports.com.

The Sky Blue Stars will welcome Kwara United to Ikenne for a Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, matchday 31 encounter on Sunday.

Remo Stars boosted their survival hopes with a hard-earned 2-1 victory over Nasarawa United last weekend.

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Kwara United are also fighting to escape relegation.

“Nasarawa United and Kwara United match are the most difficult for us in our battle with relegation,” Abdullah told Remo Stars media.

“Six points from the two matches will motivate the boys, it will elevate us above all the other teams battling relegation.

“It’s possible and the players will have to work hard to get it done.”



