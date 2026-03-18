UCL: Barcelona Seal Quarter-final Spot After 7-2 Demolition Of Newcastle

Newcastle’s Champions League dreams were crushed during a 7-2 mauling by Barcelona, as the Spanish side booked their quarter-final spot in rampant style, progressing 8-3 on aggregate, Sky Sports reports.

Newcastle had travelled to Spain to face Barcelona in hope of making history – and they did. A joint-record total of goals conceded by an English team in a Champions League match.

Eddie Howe’s side completely collapsed in the second half at the Spotify Camp Nou, with Raphinha, Lamine Yamal and Robert Lewandowski feasting on some truly wretched defending.

Newcastle’s 3,000 fans in the away section – and estimated 7,000 watching elsewhere in the city – will have still believed an upset was on at half-time, when their side trailed 3-2.

It had been such a wild first half, with both sides capitalising on woeful errors, that few could have predicted how the second 45 would go. In the end, it was the worse-case scenario for Newcastle.

Raphinha started the scoring, finished it, set up two more and won a penalty in a stunning individual display. But there were also some magical moments from Lamine Yamal that left Newcastle players scattered across the pitch.

Lewis Hall was sprawled on the floor trying to intercept a Yamal pass in the build-up to the opener in a sign of things to come.

There was another gift for Barca’s second, with Kieran Trippier and Sandro Tonali losing Gerard Martin from a free-kick, which allowed him to nod across for Marc Bernal to convert.

But Anthony Elanga twice equalised in the first half as Newcastle went toe-to-toe with their hosts, sparking jubilant celebrations high up in the away section.

The winger was the unlikely hero, trebling his goals total for the club. But those goals would end up being nothing more than a footnote.

The half ended – like the first leg – with Yamal converting a stoppage-time penalty to edge Barca back in front after Trippier’s desperate tug on the arm of Raphinha was eventually spotted after a VAR check.

Fermin Lopez, Lewandowski twice, and then Raphinha, for his own double, seized on space and mistakes to make it a humbling, humiliating night for Newcastle. Ramsey’s terrible pass for Raphinha to finish off the scoring was particularly bad.

Newcastle’s Champions League adventure was left in tatters by a team which now must be serious contenders.

It’s Atletico Madrid or Tottenham in the last eight for Barcelona, For Newcastle, it’s Sunderland at St James’ Park on Sunday. A game Howe and these players dare not lose after this.



