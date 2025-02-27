Man United Considering Swap Deal Offer To Sign Osimhen

Manchester United are reportedly considering offering €40m plus Rasmus Hojlund for Victor Osimhen.

United were among the clubs interested in signing the former African Player of the Year.





The Super Eagles star is currently on loan at Galatasaray, but he will return to Napoli at the end of the season and be available for a €75m release clause.

Now according to Calciomercato.com (via Football Italia) United are currently unwilling to match Osimhen’s transfer fee, but they are preparing an offer worth €40m plus Hojlund.

Repubblica reported in January that United were already interested in signing the striker in the winter transfer window, but he refused to leave Galatasaray midway through the season.

Since his loan move to Galatasaray Osimhen has been in brilliant scoring form, netting 14 goals and providing four assists in 19 Turkish Super Lig appearances.

The 26-year-old has also made seven appearances in the UEFA Europa League, bagging six goals and providing one assist.

He has contributed 20 goals and five assists in 26 matches this season in all competitions.

For Hojlund, he has had a challenging 2024-25 season with United, scoring just seven goals with one assist in 32 appearances in all competitions.



By James Agberebi



