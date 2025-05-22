Man United Legend Aims Dig At Arsenal After Spurs’ Europa League Final Win

Roy Keane levelled a dig at Tottenham’s rivals Arsenal in the wake of Spurs’ historic Europa League final win against Manchester United on Wednesday night.

Ange Postecoglou’s side were in a winner-takes-all contest against their fellow Premier League strugglers, with neither team able to compete in the Champions League next season – or win silverware – without claiming the title at Estadio San Mames in Bilbao.

In the end, Spurs needed just a solitary goal to bypass Ruben Amorim’s worn-out Red Devils, with Brennan Johnson the name on the scoresheet – but the strike was given a huge helping hand by both Luke Shaw and Andre Onana.

After a nerve-wracking second-half which saw neither side able to find the back of the net, the white half of the stadium erupted with the final whistle as Tottenham won their first trophy for 17 years.

Tottenham’s long-running drought has been much-pilloried by their rivals, who have often used the tag ‘Spursy’ to describe their constant inability to see out big moments.

But Keane insisted that the time for the moniker was over – and pointed the finger at a team that he feels Tottenham should have bragging rights over.

“Spurs have won more than Arsenal this season,’ Keane said on CBS’ coverage of the tournament final. ‘When you think of the clubs out there, Spurs get criticised as much as anyone.

“They certainly were not Spursy. They defended really well, their attacking play wasn’t great but it doesn’t really matter.

“For all the critics over the past few years, we’ve said they’ve got a lovely stadium but it’s all about winning trophies.

“Now they can get their hands on that trophy tonight and really enjoy it.

“When the players come back for pre-season they knew they’re in the Champions League and the knock-on effect for the club is fantastic.’

Arsenal currently sit in second place in the Premier League standings, and set to spend yet another season as the bridesmaid to the table-topping bride after another attempt by Mikel Arteta’s men.

The north London club made a deep run into the Champions League this season, but were knocked out at the semi-final stage following defeats in both legs by Paris Saint-Germain.

Arteta’s side have failed to get their hands on silverware since a trophy that came early on in his tenure – the 2020 FA Cup.

Daily Mail



