Club Brugge Interested In Nigerian Winger

Belgian Jupiler giants Club Brugges have reportedly being linked with a move for young Nigerian winger Samuel Akere.

According to Africafoot, initial contacts have reportedly already taken place between the parties.

Akere has scored for goals in 27 matches in the Bulgarian elite division this season.

He has scored five goals in 32 matches across all competitions their campaign.

The 21-year-old is attracting interest from several clubs as the summer transfer window approaches.

With one year remaining on his contract, Akere could soon be leaving Bulgaria.

Report from Africafoot indicated that clubs in Europe have expressed interest in his service Akere and Club Brugges have contacted hus entourage to convince him to join their project.

Also Read: Modric Set To Depart Real Madrid At End Of Season

It is gathered that Botev Plovdiv have also reportedly been approached by Brugges’ officials about the player, currently valued at €1 million on Transfermarkt.

Akere is reportedly in favour of leaving, and has reportedly turned down a contract extension offer from the Bulgarian club.

Botev Plovdiv could therefore let him leave if they receive a satisfactory offer, in order to avoid a free transfer in June 2026.

If the planned move to Club Brugge materialise Akere would join fellow Nigerian Raphael Onyedika at the club

Prior to joining Botev Plovdiv Akere played for FDC Vista Gelendzhik in Russia.



