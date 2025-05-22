Leverkusen Closing In On Appointment Of Ten Hag

Former Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is inching closer to becoming the new head coach of Bundesliga club Bayer Leverkusen, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Ten Hag has been out of a job since late last year, when Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS sacked him after a run of poor performances and results.

Despite winning two trophies in as many years at Old Trafford, the club decided to part ways with him after starting the season poorly.

United replaced Ten Hag with Ruben Amorim but the Portuguese coach has been unable to inspire an uptick in form. In fact, it can be argued that things have become much worse, with Wednesday’s collapse in the Europa League final the latest setback in Amorim’s troubled tenure.

Interest in Ten Hag has not been short. Leverkusen were mentioned to be interested in the Dutchman, with Xabi Alonso set to become the new Real Madrid manager.

A recent report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that Ajax are also keen on re-hiring Ten Hag after Francesco Farioli’s shock exit.

But it seems Leverkusen are in pole position to secure the 55-year-old’s signature.

Earlier today, Romano wrote on X, “Bayer Leverkusen made progress in talks with Erik ten Hag to become their new head coach.”

“Ten Hag has given his total availability after direct contact taking place earlier this week.”

Leverkusen are looking to bounce back next season after a disappointing, trophyless campaign. Following their historic unbeaten Bundesliga title win in 2023/24, Die Werkself ended this season 13 points adrift of champions Bayern Munich.

If Ten Hag joins Leverkusen, the move would make a return to Germany for him. He of course coached Bayern’s second team from 2013 to 2015.

Yahoo Sports



