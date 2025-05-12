Man United Legend Blames Arteta For Arsenal’s Trophyless Season

Manchester United legendary goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel has blamed Mikel Arteta for Arsenal going trophyless again.

The Gunners are seeing out the final few games of what has been another trophyless season under the Spanish coach.

The former midfielder lifted the FA Cup during his debut campaign but has failed to claim any more silverware since. To Arteta’s credit, they have been close on occasion.

Arsenal have pushed both Liverpool and Manchester City over recent seasons, while they reached the Champions League semi-finals this term. But former Manchester United goalkeeper Schmeichel reckons Arteta’s methods could actually be doing more damage than good.

Speaking on ViaPlay, he said: “It’s all on Arteta, all. What I’m saying is, he was employed as head coach. He inherited the team and that team is the only team that he has won a trophy with.

“Then it’s his own team and then in the process, he’s now changed the job description so he’s now the manager. Everything is on him. It’s not recruitment, it’s not the board.

“Whenever they [fans] get the opportunity today, watch him in the technical area. Arteta is a control freak, he wants his players to play the ball that he wants. He’s directing everything.

“You look across to Arne Slot who’s so calm. He’s instructed his players in training, instructed the players in the team talk. Arteta is still playing the game for the players and that would confuse the hell out of me as a football player that you had a coach that wants to direct me for everything I do. It would confuse me and make me a worse player.”

Mirror



