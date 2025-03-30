Man United Plot Move For Nigerian Youngster Likened To Haaland

Manchester United are eyeing a swoop for Nigerian youngster Oghenetejiri Adejenughure that has earned comparisons to Manchester City star Erling Haaland.

United are among a number of clubs reportedly interested in the 18-year-old who has been a prolific goalscorer in youth football and is currently enjoying his first taste of senior action at FC Liefering in the second tier of Austrian football.





Liefering are Red Bull Salzburg’s reserve team and Adejenughure has also continued to represent Salzburg’s Under-19s in the UEFA Youth League.

The forward was recently invited to train with the senior Austria set-up by manager Ralf Rangnick and the Daily Star (via Mirror) are reporting that United have sent scouts to watch him in action this season.

AC Milan and Borussia Dortmund are also said to be interested in Adejenughure, but United are hoping to learn from their mistakes with Haaland and sign the teenager for a ‘low fee’ and help him fulfil his potential at Old Trafford.

United did have the option to sign Haaland before he became one of the best players in the world, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer first recommending him to the club when the striker was a teenage prospect at Molde.

Solskjaer was coaching Haaland at the time and he would have been available for just £4million, but United decided against making a move.

“I called United about six months before I took over and told them that I’d got this striker that we had, but they didn’t listen,” Solskjaer told the Sun in 2023.



