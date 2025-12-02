Maresca Reveals Concern Ahead Of Leeds United Clash

Enzo Maresca has conceded that he ‘doesn’t know’ how Leeds United will set up against his Chelsea side on Wednesday night.

The Blues head into the Premier League fixture at Elland Road looking to build on impressive performances against the likes of Barcelona and Arsenal over the past week.

However, having played against the Gunners with 10 men for over half a match on Sunday and the selection issues that have since occurred, Maresca has much to ponder ahead of the trip to Yorkshire.

With Chelsea sitting 13 points clear of Leeds in the Premier League table, the West Londoners are the clear favourites to prevail despite their indifferent record at the home of the Lilywhites.

Nevertheless, speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Maresca has acknowledged that Daniel Farke may throw up a surprise with his strategy.

In the second half of their 3-2 defeat to Manchester City on Saturday, Leeds played with a 3-5-2 formation that helped them prevail in the latter 45 minutes at the Etihad Stadium.

That decision went against Farke’s usual tactics, and Maresca admits that he and his players may need to adapt once the starting lineups have been revealed.

He told reporters (via SportsMole): “I don’t know. Farke played more than 200 games with Norwich and he played just 16 or 17 games with a back five and he played always back four.

“With Leeds, he played all games with a back four and then second half against City, back five. They were 2-0 down, 2-2. So now, what do you think?

“They play so well in 3-5-2. That’s why. That’s why. So we try to prepare for both and then when we see the lineup, we can organise. But it’s the main doubt for me in this moment, if they’re going to play one way or the other way. I don’t know.”



