Messi Sets New Football Record In Inter Miami’s Big Win Against New York City FC

Argentina star Lionel Messi set a new record in football after helping Inter Miami thrash New York City FC 5-1 on Saturday, to become the MLS Eastern Conference champions for the first time in its history.

Though Messi was not on the score but he made history after providing an assist for Inter Miami’s second goal scored by Mateo Silvetti in the 67th minute.

With his assist to Silvetti, Messi reached his 405th assist – the most in football history.

The Barcelona legend will try to continue making history, as Inter Miami await the result of the MLS Western Conference final between San Diego FC and the Vancouver Whitecaps to learn their opponents in the 2025 MLS Cup.

The grand final will take place on Saturday, Dec. 6, and will be the opportunity for Messi, Luis Suarez, Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets, and company to deliver Inter Miami its first league championship title.



