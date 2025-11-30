We Are Good Enough To Handle Estevao –Martinelli

Gabriel Martinelli has boasted that his Arsenal teammates are good enough to handle any threat that will be posed by his Brazilian compatriot Estevao, in Sunday’s London derby with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Brazilian Wonder kid Estevao has been a hit since joining Chelsea in the summer.

The winger was in impressive form as he netted sublime solo goal in the midweek Champions League demolition of Barcelona.

But the raw 18-year-old Blues gem is yet to taste the ferocity of one of the Premier League’s most-anticipated fixtures.

When quizzed on whether he’ll be briefing left-backs Riccardo Calafiori and Myles Lewis-Skelly before the trip to Stamford Bridge, Martinelli (via football.london) replied: “Yeah, I mean, of course I’ll try to tell them some stuff but I also think we are good enough to handle him.”

Meanwhile, Martinelli has lost just one of his 10 outings against Chelsea and he also boasts two memorable goals at Stamford Bridge.

He continued after netting from the bench in Wednesday’s triumph over Bayern Munich: “I always like to play the big ones against big teams.

“I feel comfortable playing those matches because it’s always an open game.

“We know how hard it is to play in this league but we’re trusting ourselves.

“We have to do our job, we have to keep going so let’s just go there on Sunday to win the game.”



