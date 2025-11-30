Silva Talks Up Chukwueze’s Performance In Fulham’s Win Over Spurs

Fulham head coach Marco Silva has heaped plaudits on Samuel Chukwueze after the winger inspired the Whites 2-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

Chukwueze registered an assist in the thrilling contest.

It was the Nigeria international’s first start for the West London side.

Silva Happy With Chukwueze

Silva challenged Chukwueze to keep working hard.

“He was definitely knocking on the door before the game. He is a very good player, we all know that,” Silva said in quotes revealed by Fulham correspondent Jack Kelly.

“Unfortunately, with some injuries, three international breaks away from us, it probably didn’t give us time to get to know each other better.

Read Also:Chukwueze Named Man Of Match In Fulham’s Win Over Tottenham Hotspur

“We have worked together for short spells, but he has always shown a very good level. It’s just a matter of him being in his best physical condition to start games.

“He started because he deserved it, and it was another great performance from him

“Let’s hope he can continue in this way and be more resilient over 90 minutes. He is going to be a very important player for us, like he is right now.

On Fulham’s Performance

Silva also reflected on his team’s performance in the game.

“We should have scored more in the first half, the off the post ball from Chukwu, and then the big chance again,” Silva added.

“The first 35 minutes, the way we controlled the game, it was good, we did create a lot of problems for them, but it was important to score early, keep the discipline.

“We suffered in the second half, probably more than we should have. The discipline was there, the organisation, and it was a well-deserved three points.”



