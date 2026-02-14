Mikel: I Never Said Kroos Was An Average Midfielder

Former Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi has debunked claims credited to him that he said Toni Kroos was an average midfielder at Real Madrid.



Mikel’s response came after the former Germany international bluntly replied to his comment that was made via the Obi One Podcast.



Kroos reposted them on his Instagram story with the caption, ‘And why didn’t you play for Real Madrid?’

In his reply, Mikel stated that it was a fake quote and that he would never have said something of that nature about Kroos.



“That’s an absolute lie. To say that Modric, Carvajal, Kroos, or Nacho aren’t good enough is unbelievable. I would never say something like that, and I never will,” he laughed.



Mikel goes on to say that the players mentioned above are world-class and Real Madrid legends before noting that “they’ve won the Champions League six times. Saying they weren’t good is crazy.”



