‘Wrong Timing’ –Ex-International Faults Nwabali’s Chippa United Exit

Former Nigerian goalkeeper Bassey Akpan believes the timing of Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali’s exit from Chippa United was wrong.



The move brings an end to his four-year spell with the South African club side, with the former Enyimba shot-stopper confirming that he is now a free agent and prepared to wait patiently for the right opportunity to continue his career.



Reacting to the development, Akpan, in a chat with Brila FM, stated that it’s not a good decision for a national team goalkeeper to be without a club at the moment.



“This is not the right time for him to terminate his contract. The transfer window has just closed, so why terminate now?

“If the decision had been taken before the window opened, he would have had the opportunity to secure another club and continue playing.



“It’s not good for a goalkeeper of his stature to be without a team. For a national team goalkeeper, not playing regularly is a serious concern.



“The next transfer window is the summer window, around May or June, which means he could be without a club for several months.



“Unless the termination is due to injury or the need for rehabilitation, the decision is difficult to understand. At the moment, the exact reasons behind his contract termination remain unclear.”



