Close Menu
    Nigerian Footballers Abroad

    Moffi Features In Nice’s 5-1 Defeat To Marseille

    James AgberebiBy No Comments1 Min Read
    Ligie 1: Moffi Missing In Nice Victory Vs Rennes
    Moffi

    Nigeria international Terem Moffi was in action for Nice who lost 5-1 to visiting Marseille in the Ligue 1 on Friday night.

    Moffi, who made his eight appearance in the French topflight (two goals) in the encounter with Marseille, was replaced in the 66th minute.

    Gabon international Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored a goal and also provided an assist.

    Former Manchester United and England forward Mason Greenwood bagged a brace in the dominant win.

    Also Read: Imade Snubs Nigeria For Spain, Set For La Roja’s Debut

    With the victory Marseille temporarily go top on 28 points, just one point ahead of champions Paris Saint-Germain in the league table.

    On their part Nice occupy ninth position and have garnered 17 points.

    Moffi did not feature for the Super Eagles at the just concluded FIFA World Cup qualifying playoffs.

    By James Agberebi


    Share.
    James Agberebi

    James is a sport content creator and also does analysis on sports. Also, James has covered international matches involving both Nigeria’s men and women national teams.
    X handle (formerly Twitter) @james_agberebi
    Facebook : James Agberebi

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.