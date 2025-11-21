Moffi Features In Nice’s 5-1 Defeat To Marseille

Nigeria international Terem Moffi was in action for Nice who lost 5-1 to visiting Marseille in the Ligue 1 on Friday night.

Moffi, who made his eight appearance in the French topflight (two goals) in the encounter with Marseille, was replaced in the 66th minute.

Gabon international Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored a goal and also provided an assist.

Former Manchester United and England forward Mason Greenwood bagged a brace in the dominant win.

With the victory Marseille temporarily go top on 28 points, just one point ahead of champions Paris Saint-Germain in the league table.

On their part Nice occupy ninth position and have garnered 17 points.

Moffi did not feature for the Super Eagles at the just concluded FIFA World Cup qualifying playoffs.

By James Agberebi



