Imade Snubs Nigeria For Spain, Set For La Roja’s Debut

Real Sociedad forward Edna Imade has opted to represent Spain instead of Nigeria at the international level, reports Completesports.com.

Imade was born in Morocco to Nigerian parents, and was raised in Spain.

The 25-year-old was named in Spain’s squad for the UEFA Nations League double-header against Germany on November 28 and December 2 on Friday.

The striker’s invitation has effectively put an end to any prospect of her playing for the Super Falcons.

Imade previously indicated interest in representing Nigeria, but Super Falcons head coach, Justine Madugu admitted difficulty in getting her to play for the current African champions.

The player is currently on loan at Real Sociedad from German club, Bayern Munich.

She has scored seven goals and registered three assists for the Rojiblancos this season.



