Aiyegbeni: Over- Dependence On Osimhen Cost Super Eagles’ World Cup Ticket

Former Super Eagles striker Yakubu Aiyegbeni has revealed the reason for the team’s failure to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Aiyegbeni said over-reliance on Victor Osimhen cost the Super Eagles a place at the mundial.

The Super Eagles have struggled without the talismanic striker in recent outings.

Eric Chelle’s side lost their way after Osimhen was replaced by Adams Akor at half time against Democratic Republic of Congo on Sunday.

Aiyegbeni: Super Eagles A One Man Team

Aiyegbeni said the other strikers must be willing to give their best for the team.

“When you see the lineup, it was a red flag because we only have one striker in that team for Nigeria,” Aiyegbeni said on the Home Turf podcast.

“We have like four other strikers, but only one delivers. Only one plays like a madman on the pitch. He’s aggressive and livid when things go wrong.

Read Also:Galatasaray Can Sell Osimhen At Any Time — Ozbek

“We only have Osimhen. I think the rest are just happy to be in the national team.

“Back in my days, we had me, Julius Aghahowa, Obafemi Martins, Victor Agali. Everyone wanted to play.

“If I were on the bench, I was vexed, but these players, if they don’t play, they’ve accepted Victor is the deserving starter.

“Don’t get me wrong, Victor is number one, one of the best in the World, but the other strikers we have are not ready to play.

“When they come in, they have no impact, so when Osimhen doesn’t play, we go nowhere.

“I had issues with Austin Eguavoen back then because I wasn’t playing because he felt he was doing me a favour by inviting me to the National team.

“The moment Osimhen went out against DR Congo, I knew the game was finished. because in the second half, Congo were much better in the second half and in extra time. They passed the ball better than we did.

“We, on the other hand, were tactless. No game plan. The boys were just doing what they thought was right.”



