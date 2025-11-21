Crystal Palace Set To Cut Short Uche Loan From Getafe

Premier League club Crystal Palace are considering sending Christantus Uche back to Getafe in January,reports Completesports.com.

The midfielder linked up with Palace on a season-long loan from the Spanish club in the summer.

The deal includes a €20m obligatory option to buy should the Nigeria international make 10 starting appearances this season.

Uche has however struggled to make positive impact at the Selhurst Park.

The 22-year-old is yet to start a game for the Eagles, making five appearances across all competitions without a goal or an assist to his name.

According to Spanish sources, Palace are ready to cut short the loan, and send the player back to Spain.

Uche caught the eye with his impressive performances for Getafe last season.

The attacking midfielder registered four goals and assists in 33 appearances for José Bordalás’ side

Uche recorded one goal and an assist in three league outings for the Azulones before moving to Palace.

By Adeboye Amosu






