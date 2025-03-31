Moffi Thankful After Injury Comeback

Terem Moffi is delighted to return to the pitch again after a lengthy injury layoff, reports Completesports.com.

Moffi sustained a cruciate ligament injury in training during pre-season and was sidelined for over eight months.





The Nigeria international was introduced in the 82nd minute of OGC Nice’s 2-1 defeat to Monaco on Saturday.

The 25-year-old took to the social media to celebrate his return to from injury.

“I can only say thank you Lord Jesus for everything. See you guys next week,” Moffi wrote on Instagram.

The striker will aim to get more minutes as he bids to regain full fitness when Nice host Nantes in their next league match on Friday.

Nice are battling to secure a place in the UEFA Champions League.

By Adeboye Amosu



