NPFL: Plateau United’s Patience Pays Off – GM Mutla Eyes Top Finish

Plateau United General Manager, Habila Hosea Mutla, has exclusively told Completesports.com that the club’s decision to be patient with the technical crew is now yielding results.

The Tin City side’s hierarchy had earlier issued a three-match ultimatum to head coach Mbwas Mangut and his staff, demanding an improvement in results or face dismissal, following the club’s poor run in the domestic top flight.





However, after the ultimatum expired, Mutla told Completesports.com that the management had reconsidered and opted against taking action.

With only seven matches remaining in the 2024/2025 NPFL season, Plateau United have climbed to 11th place on the table with 41 points, a remarkable turnaround from their earlier struggles.

The club’s boss attributed the resurgence to the management’s patience.

“It’s all down to our patience,” Mutla said when asked about Plateau United’s impressive form.

“We chose to remain patient. As I mentioned before, that wasn’t the right time to change the coaching personnel. There was no guarantee of a better replacement, and a suitable alternative wasn’t available.

“Also, handing the team over to the assistants wasn’t a viable option. If changes had been made and results didn’t improve, who would take responsibility?

“So, the best decision was to maintain stability, work hard, and stay prayerful. And I must say, our patience has paid off.”

With relegation no longer a concern, Mutla now has his sights set on securing a top-nine finish—or even a top-three spot that could earn Plateau United a continental ticket.

“We’re aiming for a single-digit position on the table. With seven games left, winning three would give us nine points, pushing us further up,” Mutla stated.

“From there, a continental spot is within reach. We’ll keep working hard and believing we can get there.”

Plateau United will face league leaders Remo Stars in a matchday 32 fixture when the NPFL resumes after the FA Cup Round of 32 games this midweek.

By Sab Osuji



