Money Not Behind New Chelsea Deal —James

Reece James admitted he could earn more money by leaving Chelsea but said “love and happiness” persuaded him to sign a new six-year contract.

The 26-year-old spoke extensively with the club hierarchy about their plans before agreeing an extension that will keep him at Stamford Bridge until 2032, meaning he is likely committing his peak years to the Blues.

Chelsea’s wage structure is heavily incentivised and is part of a wider policy of recruiting young, less-experienced players on long contracts.

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James came through Chelsea’s academy, having first trained with the club when he was six, and as captain and one of the squad’s more senior players is central to the long-term plans of the owners and sporting directors.

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Chelsea 1.88 1xBet X Draw 4.25 1xBet Newcastle United 4.04 1xBet

“This club is my home, this is the place I love and want to be,” he was quoted on The Irish News. “Could I get more money elsewhere? Maybe, but money is not the be-all and end-all.

“Happiness and where I want to be means more to me. I want to win here, and we will win here.”

James added:“I came through at this club,” he said. “This was the one and only club I wanted to play for. I’ve won major trophies here. Why would I not extend? This is my home. My family are here.”

“The club is on the right path to winning trophies consistently again and I believe we will do that. That’s why I’m still here and I re-signed.”



