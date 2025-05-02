Morata Wants Osimhen To Stay At Galatasaray

Galatasaray striker Alvaro Morata has appealed to Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen to remain with the club beyond this summer.



Recall that the Nigerian international has been heavily linked with a move to some top clubs in Europe.



Speaking with Sports Digitale, the Spanish star stated that he’ll be happy to see Osimhen stay with Galatasaray.

“If you don’t replace Osimhen, I’ll stay at Galatasaray.”



“Osimhen is a great person and one of the best centre forwards in the world,” Morata said, per Sports Digitale.



“I hope we will all celebrate the championship together. This is an incredible country, my family is very happy here, I want it to continue like this.”



