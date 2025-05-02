Yusuf Equals Lookman As Nigeria’s Joint-Third Top Scorer In Europe With 18 Goals

Vojvodina striker Bamidele Yusuf is now the joint-third highest goal scorer among Nigerian strikers in Europe this season after netting his 18th goal of the season in the club’s 2-1 win over Beograd OFK in the Serbian topflight on Friday night, Complete Sports reports.

The 24-year-old scored Vojvodina’s second goal, which was from the penalty spot, in the 17th minute of the Championship playoff encounter to keep them third in the table and also stay in contention for European football next season.

Only Victor Osimhen (31 goals), Tolu Arokodare (22 goals) have more goals than Yusuf this season as he is tied with Ademola Lookman on 18 goals.

Vojvodina were 17th in the league at some point but the Nigerian’s impact powered them into the playoff for the league title, although they are far behind leaders Red Star Belgrade.

He has scored four goals and one assist in their last seven matches including three in their fourth playoff matches so far.

Yusuf ended the regular season with 12 goals and three assist while he has three goals and two assists in the playoff. His three other goals have come in the cup competition.

It took Yusuf four games to hit the ground running in the Serbian topflight this season but he has become the cynosure with his goalscoring exploits which began with a brace against Radnicki in August 2024.

Yusuf plays as a left winger, but he can also cover the position behind the attacker, making him an additional reinforcement and competition for Vojvodina.

He joined Vojvodina as their sixth signing in the summer of 2024 from Radnički Niš, where he spent six months, and showed quality with an impressive return of six goals and five assists in 16 matches.

Before arriving in Serbia, he played for Portuguese side Estoril and Spartak Trnava in Slovakia where he first plied his trade after arriving in Europe from Nigeria in 2020.



