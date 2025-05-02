Close Menu
    Nigerian Footballers Abroad

    Super Eagles Star On Juventus Striker Shortlist

    Adeboye AmosuBy No Comments1 Min Read

    Bayer Leverkusen forward Victor Boniface is on Juventus radar ahead of the upcoming transfer window.

    The Bianconeri have Boniface among the four alternative options they are considering to bolster their attack.

    Dusan Vlahovic and Randal Kolo Muani are both in line to leave Juventus at the end of the season.

    Victor Osimhen, who is currently on loan at Galatasaray from Napoli is the Old Lady’s main target.

    Read Also:2025 U-20 AFCON: Flying Eagles Ready For ‘Tough’ Morocco Test — Captain Bameyi

    The 26-year-old has a €75m release clause, which the Old Lady may not be able to afford.

    Clubs across Europe and Asia are also pushing to sign the Nigeria international.

    According to Tuttosport, Juventus could look to sign Boniface instead of their main target.

    Other targets include Lois Openda, Georges Mikautadze, and Arnaud Kalimuendo.

    By Adeboye Amosu


    Share.
    Adeboye Amosu

    Adeboye Amosu; Senior Content Writer. NPFL Expert, Super Eagles, Chelsea. Twitter: @SportsAde, Facebook: Adeboye Amosu

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Footer Ad