Super Eagles Star On Juventus Striker Shortlist

Bayer Leverkusen forward Victor Boniface is on Juventus radar ahead of the upcoming transfer window.

The Bianconeri have Boniface among the four alternative options they are considering to bolster their attack.

Dusan Vlahovic and Randal Kolo Muani are both in line to leave Juventus at the end of the season.

Victor Osimhen, who is currently on loan at Galatasaray from Napoli is the Old Lady’s main target.

The 26-year-old has a €75m release clause, which the Old Lady may not be able to afford.

Clubs across Europe and Asia are also pushing to sign the Nigeria international.

According to Tuttosport, Juventus could look to sign Boniface instead of their main target.

Other targets include Lois Openda, Georges Mikautadze, and Arnaud Kalimuendo.

By Adeboye Amosu



