2025 U-20 AFCON: Flying Eagles Ready For ‘Tough’ Morocco Test — Captain Bameyi

Flying Eagles captain Daniel Bameyi has reiterated the team’s desire to beat their next opponent Morocco.

The recorded champions defeated Tunisia 1-0 in their first game at the ongoing 2025 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations in Cairo on Thursday.

Akwa United midfielder Auwal Ibrahim’ s 38th minute strike separated both teams on the day.

Aliyu Zubairu’s charges will take on Morocco in their second Group B game at the June 30 Stadium, Cairo on Sunday.

Bameyi revealed the team’s ambition ahead of the crucial fixture.

“It is on to the next game. We hope to win and go top of our group on our way to qualifying for the World Cup and winning the tournament,” the Bayelsa United centre-back told reporters.

Morocco top Group B on goal difference after edging past Kenya 3-2 in their opening fixture.

The Flying Eagles are targeting a record extending eighth title in Egypt.

By Adeboye Amosu





