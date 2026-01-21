Moroccan Politician Accuses Senegal of Dressing-Room Ritual Before Díaz Penalty

Moroccan politician, Mohamed Simou, has made a sensational allegation that Senegal performed “magic rituals” in the dressing room before Brahim Díaz took his penalty, DW Africa reports.

Senegal landed their second AFCON title after edging out hosts Morocco 1-0, in a controversial final on Sunday in Rabat.

The final degenerated to chaos after the Senegalese players walked off the pitch after Morocco were awarded a penalty.

Few minutes before the penalty call, Senegal had what looked like a genuine goal disallowed for a foul on Achraf Hakimi.

Real Madrid forward Brahim Diaz stepped up and saw his attempted Panenka effort saved by Edouard Mendy.

Although Senegal secured the AFCON title, Simou insisted the officiating raised serious concerns that should not be ignored.

Also, Simou called for referee Jean Jacques Ndala to be suspended and prosecuted for restarting the match after Senegalese players briefly walked off the pitch in protest over a penalty decision.



